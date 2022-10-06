Hidden Lakes subdivision in Opelika looks to add two more sections to the neighborhood

The Hidden Lakes subdivision in Opelika will soon be adding a west and north section of the neighborhood, which will add at least 300 more homes to the city.

The original subdivision held its grand opening in October 2021 and currently has about 197 homesites, including future construction and move-in ready homes.

Homes in the Hidden Lakes West neighborhood should be available for sale by late fall or early winter.

This expansion will be across from the current neighborhood along Sportsplex Parkway. They will be connected and will share amenities including lakes, boat house, chapel event center, community pool and clubhouse. An additional pool will also be added for the two communities to share.

Sarah Martin, a sales manager with Stone Martin Builders, said the homes will range from $332,299 to $477,699. There will be 27 different floorplans that buyers can personalize.

The size of the homes will range from 1,908 to 3,310 square feet and consist of 2 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 4½ bathrooms.

Stone Martin Builders has a number of communities in Auburn and Opelika. Besides the Hidden Lakes subdivision, the other Opelika communities include Cannongate, Laurel Lakes, The Cove at Towne Lake and Trillium.

Within the two phases of the Hidden Lakes West subdivision will be 106 homesites.

Though Hidden Lakes West has not yet opened for sale, Martin said there's a model home at 1650 Hidden Lakes Drive in Opelika that can provide a sneak peek of what the neighborhood is like.

In September, the Opelika City Council approved a zoning ordinance that will allow for the creation of the Hidden Lakes North subdivision, also across from the current neighborhood.

It will consist of 241 single-family home lots, open space areas, amenity areas and two entrances along Sportsplex Parkway.

“We continue to look to provide good quality homes for our residences here,” said Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley. “I think this is going to be another really nice subdivision growing up around the area around the Sportsplex.”

Mosley said the next steps for this development will involve creating the construction drawings and completing engineering surveys and then putting in streets and infrastructure.

“Part of the engineering review will also include determining whether or not they’ll have to provide deceleration lanes on Sportsplex Parkway,” Mosley said.

Blake Rice, area manager at Barrett-Simpson, Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying company in Opelika, said the north subdivision will be very similar in size and scope to the original neighborhood and will consist of the same type of homes.