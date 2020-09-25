High Court: VictoryLand case must continue

“The attorney general sought court orders to have these declared an illegal public nuisance and to enjoin their continued operation by the facilities and local officials who have allowed such operations to continue,” the statement read. “Both cases were subsequently dismissed by the Lowndes County and Macon County circuit courts in 2019, and the attorney general appealed the dismissals.”

The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday reversed those decisions and held that the cases should proceed without further delay.

The cases will return to the Lowndes and Macon county circuit courts for further proceedings in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling, and Marshall said his office will seek injunctions “to permanently halt the illegal gambling practices by these entities.”

“For too long, these individuals, businesses, and even elected officials have flagrantly violated Alabama’s laws,” Marshall said. “Today’s ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court is an important victory for the rule of law.

“We will now move forward to uphold the state’s laws and provide justice for the people of Alabama.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.