High Court: VictoryLand case must continue

The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday ordered that legal proceedings resume in Macon County Circuit Court regarding the legality of electronic gambling machines at VictoryLand, overturning the lower court’s earlier dismissal of the case.
The casino, located off Interstate 85 in Shorter, continues to wage battle with the state over interpretation of Alabama’s gambling laws. Macon County and various officials, including the sheriff, have voiced support for the operation in defiance of calls from Attorney General Steve Marshall to shut it down.
Friday’s ruling by the high court means state attorneys can resume their fight to halt VictoryLand’s electronic gambling operations. The ruling also affects similar action in Lowndes County.
“The Supreme Court overturned lower court rulings to dismiss the Attorney General’s lawsuits against Epic Tech Inc., doing business in Lowndes County and Macon County; White Hall Entertainment, Southern Star Casino and the Town of White Hall in Lowndes County; and Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson and VictoryLand Casino in Macon County,” a statement released by Marshall’s office said late Friday afternoon.
Marshall’s lawsuits asserted that the electronic gambling operations in Lowndes and Macon counties use illegal slot machines and thus are unlawful gambling activities.
“The attorney general sought court orders to have these declared an illegal public nuisance and to enjoin their continued operation by the facilities and local officials who have allowed such operations to continue,” the statement read. “Both cases were subsequently dismissed by the Lowndes County and Macon County circuit courts in 2019, and the attorney general appealed the dismissals.”
The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday reversed those decisions and held that the cases should proceed without further delay.
The cases will return to the Lowndes and Macon county circuit courts for further proceedings in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling, and Marshall said his office will seek injunctions “to permanently halt the illegal gambling practices by these entities.”
“For too long, these individuals, businesses, and even elected officials have flagrantly violated Alabama’s laws,” Marshall said. “Today’s ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court is an important victory for the rule of law.
“We will now move forward to uphold the state’s laws and provide justice for the people of Alabama.”
