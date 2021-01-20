Highway 280 to close lanes at North College Street for traffic light installation

Eastbound lanes will close along U.S. 280 next week near the North College Street exit out of Auburn as the Alabama Department of Transportation installs a new traffic signal.

The closures will span from College Street to about half a mile east of Ala. 147 South beginning Jan. 26. Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the inside lane of U.S. 280 West while westbound traffic will be shifted to the outside lane with a concrete barrier planned to be erected to separate the two lanes, according to a release from ALDOT.

While construction is ongoing, drivers won’t be able to make a left turn from North College Street or Ala. 147 South onto 280 and are instead encouraged to turn right, follow detour signs and make a U-Turn at a designated crossover about one mile down the road, officials with ALDOT said in a release.

Construction on the $2.5 million project is expected to be completed by the end of spring this year, according to the release.

