Auburn businesses credit Carnell “Cadillac” Williams for providing a needed boost in the economy while serving as interim head coach of the Auburn University football team last fall.

At the annual Auburn Chamber of Commerce meeting on Wednesday, the chamber surprised Williams with the Spirit of Auburn Award, which is meant to honor an individual who has moved the community forward and demonstrated what it means to be a part of the Auburn Family.

Julie Melton, Auburn Chamber of Commerce board chair, presented the award to Williams, who walked on stage after Mayor Ron Anders led the War Eagle yell.

The members of the audience participated enthusiastically and gave Williams a standing ovation.

“Life in a college town can have its shares of highs and lows. It is not a secret that parts of our business community thrive off of life in a college town and adversely can also see major setbacks if times aren’t good,” Melton said. “This fall, it seemed that we were losing some steam, and businesses were preparing for the decline of patrons and planning ways to try to make up for losses they expected to come.”

In October, Williams was named the interim head coach for the football team, becoming the first Black head coach in the program’s history, and was able to rally the team and the community.

This was William’s first head coaching job, but he’s been part of the Auburn Family since his college years. As an Auburn football player he earned the nickname “Cadillac” while becoming one of the most prolific rushers in the school’s history, he served as Auburn’s running backs coach since 2019 and now is Auburn’s associate head football coach and running backs coach.

Midway through the 2022 football season, Auburn was 3-5 under former head coach Bryan Harsin and enthusiasm for the team was waning. When Harsin was fired and Williams was named interim head coach, the program got new wind in its sails, suffering a close loss in overtime at Mississippi State before a home game against Texas A&M with a big crowd — a crowd Auburn businesses appreciated having in town.

“There was no way to deny the enormous boost that came to the Auburn community when Coach Cadillac inspired a team of players to work together as a family to believe in themselves, and his leadership truly infused life back into this community,” Melton said. “Winning coaches are good for our economy, so Coach Cadillac as business owners, we thank you for the wins.”

Melton also thanked Williams for his hard work, for setting a great example of service and for demonstrating what it means to be part of the Auburn Family.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to stand before you all and to receive this award. I’m very thankful,” Williams said. “I’m just honored to be part of this family. It’s forever life changing.”

Williams said he feels forever indebted to the Auburn community and Auburn University. He thanked God for allowing him to serve, his wife for supporting him and the Auburn community for the opportunity to give back to the next generation.

“Let’s continue to be the light that this world needs, continue to serve and just continue to believe again,” he said.