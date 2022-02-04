'His legacy will live on': Future Auburn roadway to memorialize fallen APD officer William Buechner

For Sara Buechner, of Opelika, the night of May 19, 2019, changed her life forever.
Her husband, William, died in the line of duty in his job as an Auburn Police Division officer in an event that shocked Auburn residents and the city’s emergency services community.
Now, his name will be permanently remembered in the name of a planned road that will link Richland Road to Alabama Highway 14.
“We’re not going to forget, and even after we’re long gone, that road will still be there and his name and his legacy will live on,” Sara told the Opelika-Auburn News. “When Will and I first got married, we lived off Richland Road, so it’s another little added part of our lives that we share with the community. The fact that even almost three years later we are still on people’s minds is wonderful, and the impact he makes on the community is still very much alive.”
The road is set to be named “William Buechner Parkway” and will bear signage memorializing the late officer. The Auburn City Council unanimously voted to dedicate the future roadway in William’s name at its meeting Tuesday, which was also the fourth birthday of Sarah and Will's son, Henry.
“I was explaining to Henry that they’re going to name a big, big road after Daddy, and his response to me was, ‘Mama, but Daddy’s still at work,’” Sara said. “I had to remind him that he’s in heaven, but Daddy can see us, he’s very proud of you and he’s very happy you got that for your birthday.”
Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson and City Manager Megan Crouch were among those in the city who developed the idea. Dawson, who served as a lieutenant and police chief while Buechner was with APD, took the time to pay tribute to Buechner on Tuesday.
“I knew him the whole time he was at the police department, and I remember when he got hired,” Dawson said. “He was one of the finest young men you’d ever meet, he always had a smile on his face.”
Sara credited Ruben Garza, president of the Gunners Motorcycle Club and a friend of her husband, for helping elevate the road dedication to city staff and the council. Garza has led a memorial motorcycle ride every year since the incident to honor his fallen friend.
“We’re gearing up to start putting this year’s (ride) together, and we’re going to have it on May 22,” Sara said. “Hopefully it’ll be bigger this year than it was last year, because last year it was bigger than the year before.”
She also said the Buechner family is working to create an Auburn University scholarship for students pursuing a law enforcement career in memory of William, who was an alumnus.
William Buechner joined the Auburn Police Division in April 24, 2006. He was 37 years old when he was killed responding to a domestic disturbance call at Arrowhead Park, a mobile home park on Wire Road.
Auburn Public Safety Director Paul Register, who was chief of the APD at the time of the shooting death, told the Opelika-Auburn News he felt the dedication was a touching tribute to a “very hard worker” whose role with APD “wasn’t just a job to him.”
“He was very much into having the tools and the equipment, and some of the stuff he would buy himself,” Register said. “We will always remember Will and all of the officers that sacrifice (their lives), and having that as a remembrance to Will I think is something his family can always be proud of.”
Register said the incident still weighs heavily on APD and Auburn Public Safety to this day.
“That would be the most difficult day probably that we’ve ever had,” he said. “When you get into public safety, you know there are things associated with that that are dangerous, and it changes the way you think about situational awareness.”
The City of Auburn’s engineering services department is currently in the process of receiving a permit from the Alabama Department of Transportation to begin work on William Buechner Parkway, according to David Dorton, director of public affairs. The department will then be put out a bid to contractors interested in building the road, and Dorton said construction could begin this summer.