'His legacy will live on': Future Auburn roadway to memorialize fallen APD officer William Buechner

For Sara Buechner, of Opelika, the night of May 19, 2019, changed her life forever.

Her husband, William, died in the line of duty in his job as an Auburn Police Division officer in an event that shocked Auburn residents and the city’s emergency services community.

Now, his name will be permanently remembered in the name of a planned road that will link Richland Road to Alabama Highway 14.

“We’re not going to forget, and even after we’re long gone, that road will still be there and his name and his legacy will live on,” Sara told the Opelika-Auburn News. “When Will and I first got married, we lived off Richland Road, so it’s another little added part of our lives that we share with the community. The fact that even almost three years later we are still on people’s minds is wonderful, and the impact he makes on the community is still very much alive.”

The road is set to be named “William Buechner Parkway” and will bear signage memorializing the late officer. The Auburn City Council unanimously voted to dedicate the future roadway in William’s name at its meeting Tuesday, which was also the fourth birthday of Sarah and Will's son, Henry.