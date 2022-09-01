"His truth, our mission': St. Michael Catholic School opens in Auburn

When Monsignor Michael Farmer came to St. Michael Catholic Church in 2019, he didn't expect to be starting a Catholic school in Auburn.

“With Auburn City Schools being so good, and Opelika and Lee County, the expectation was that there was really no interest in doing a Catholic school," Farmer said, "but when I got up here, I continued to hear talk about it."

St. Michael, which like many churches offered a preschool and kindergarten, conducted a feasibility study and found that local parents desired a Catholic school option when their children started first grade.

The school opened on Aug. 22 to students from preschool to third grade.

Farmer described the support from the community as “monumental” and “amazing,” from the state and city officials who attended the ribbon cutting to the people who helped raise funds and prepare the school for classes to begin.

The school currently has 63 total students with about 12 to 15 students in each class. There are about 18 faculty members.

Deborah Brooks, the school's first principal, spent 28 years in Auburn City Schools and was previously the principal of Pick Elementary.

As a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Brooks said she looks forward to watching the school grow. The plan is to add a grade each year until there's a high school.

“Certainly one of the things that drew me to this opportunity was to be a part of my church parish and building something from the ground up that I knew was going to have an impact on this community in a very special way,” she said.

One parent, Mindy Hufstedler, said she is excited to see the impact the school will have on the community.

“I know this school will not only teach our children but also draw them closer to God and show them how to serve Him in everything they do," she said.

She said her son was excited to tell her how many times he prayed with his class during the school day.

The school's motto is: His truth, our mission.

St. Michael offers art, music and physical education and has morning mass on Wednesdays.

The school is open to students in Lee County and surrounding counties, and non-Catholics are welcome.

Brooks said the classrooms are equipped with smart boards and teachers have everything they need.

The school is a parochial school, which means it’s supported by the church. It is also currently in the same building as the church on 1100 North College St. in Auburn.

The school portion has its own entrance, with classrooms on the first floor along what’s called the Sacred Heart Hall.

The classrooms are also used for Sunday school and meeting spaces. This fall, Farmer said they plan to add a wall with doors to separate the church side of the building from the school side.

The church is currently working on completing a second floor, which will give the school more room to grow and will be completed in March. The school is also planning to purchase an elevator.

Farmer said there are future plans to establish a new school campus on a 51-acre property on Cox Road that the church has already purchased.

Once the school moves to that property, the church will use the vacated space for more meeting rooms and a coffee bar.

Farmer and Brooks said they are excited to continue watching the growth and development of the school.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people in the community that have just emailed me or called to say, ‘If you need anything, we’re here. We’re happy for you. We want to support,'" Brooks said. "I’ve been really pleased with that."