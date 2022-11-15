Historic Campus Barber Shop closing in downtown Auburn, moving to University Drive

Campus Barber Shop, which has been a mainstay on College Street since 1969, is moving out of downtown Auburn to a new location.

Monday, Nov. 21, will mark the shop's last day of business in downtown Auburn.

The new location opens Dec. 1 at University Crossing Center on East University Drive.

Campus Barber Shop is just the latest business to shut down on College Street. Juice Bar also recently closed. The building that the two businesses was located in, along with their immediate neighbor to the south which formerly housed Bourbon Street Bar, will both be demolished. A new development featuring a restaurant and condominiums will be built in their place between Whataburger and Ellie Clothing.

Carl Cochran, the current owner of Campus Barber Shop said he’s sorry to see it go.

“We hate to leave downtown, but we had no choice. There won’t be any more barber shops in downtown Auburn,” Cochran said. “They’re tearing this building down to build condos.”

Cochran has owned Campus Barber Shop since 2005. He bought the business after the former owner, Larry Taunton, passed away. Cochran said Campus Barber Shop was originally located next to Wares before the building it was in was tore down. The owner at the time, James Johnson, moved to the current location in 1969, taking over another barbershop while keeping the Campus Barber Shop name.

“We’ve been here a long time,” Cochran said. “We’ve seen a lot of people come and go. We did a lot of coaches’ hair, a lot of football players hair back in the day.”

Bubba Bowling has cut hair at Campus Barber Shop for 14 years. He says he’ll miss being in downtown but thinks the change will be a positive for a lot of customers.

“We’ve been around a long time, and we’ve got a lot of customers that like to come to us, so we hope they’ll keep coming and maybe pick up some more. There’s so many people that don't like coming downtown,” Bowling said. “Pretty soon we’re not gonna have any place to shop or get your hair cut. Who needs a Target? We already got one, and I don’t shop there.”

Cochran said the new shop will be just a little bigger than the current location. He said there will still be room for three barbers to cut hair, just like the downtown location. Another bonus, that Cochran mentioned: free parking.

“Some of the customers are pretty happy that they’re not going to have to fight downtown parking anymore,” Cochran said. “We’ll have a lot of free parking. We’re going to miss the walk-in business from students, I’m sure.”

Tommy King, the third barber in Cochran’s business, said he’s also looking forward to the parking.

“I’m looking forward to having a lot better parking, a lot better access to us out there at the new shop,” King said. “We’ll miss being downtown but hopefully it’ll be a lot easier to get access to us out there. And maybe our students and our townspeople will follow us out there.”

Campus Barber Shop will open Dec. 1 at 1625 East University Drive Suite 111 in University Crossing Shopping Center.