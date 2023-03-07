A historic Notasulga church associated with the Tuskegee syphilis study is going to receive a $120,000 grant to help with desperately needed repairs.

Historic Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church is one of 35 sites across 22 states awarded national grant funding by the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. In total, $4 million will be given out to these historic sites to help preserve Black churches.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist pastor, the Rev. John Pink, said when he applied for the grant, he was in competition with over 1,200 other churches from across the country. Pink, 69, applied for the grant not long after he took over as pastor three years ago.

“We were so thankful and still are grateful that we got selected in that process,” he said. “There are not a lot of members at Shiloh and I said, ‘Lord, how are we going to have money to make the repairs that need to be done?’”

Shiloh Missionary Baptist, which now has a congregation of around 40, was awarded the grant so that the church’s historic nature could be preserved. The grant money will be used to repair the 152-year-old church’s roof and siding, as well as take care of structural issues and water proofing.

“The church has a lot of issues,” Pink said. “If you go inside the church, you can see where the sheet rock is bulging where there’s moisture inside the steeple. So we got to fix that and then fix the roof.”

The Historic Shiloh Missionary Baptist is older than the Notasulga community. The church dates back to 1870 while Notasulga incorporated as a town in 1893. The church was first organized by Rev. Charlie Simpson.

More notably, though, Shiloh Missionary Baptist was also the lifelong church home of Charlie Pollard, a victim of the Tuskegee Syphilis study.

In 1973, Pollard, via civil rights attorney Fred Gray, sued the U.S. Government for its treatment of African American males during the Tuskegee syphilis study.

“The majority of the participants in the study were actually recruited from Shiloh Church,” Pink said. “They would transport the participants to where they were being tested at Tuskegee.”

Over the course of 40 years, from 1932-1972, treatment for syphilis was denied to the men so the U.S. government could monitor the disease’s effects. Instead, the men were told they were being treated for “bad blood.” Hundreds of black men died as a result. The disease was also passed on to their wives and children. Many are buried in a cemetery not far from the church.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist was listed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage on Sept. 20, 2006. The church was added to The National Register of Historic Places on Aug. 6, 2010.

The property the church sits on also features the Shiloh-Rosenwald school. The three-classroom school was a collaboration between Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, CEO of Sears and Roebuck.

Additionally, Pink said Charlie Polllard was instrumental in keeping Shiloh Missionary Baptist up when he attended there.

“He worked for a concrete company there locally in Tuskegee and he had them pave the driveway up to the school and to the church,” Pink said.

“The members of Shiloh down through the years have worked hard to maintain the church, and they are well deserving of this grant,” Pink added.