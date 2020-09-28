Historic Jones Store in Smiths Station receives historic designation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Alabama Historic Commission voted recently to add the city of Smiths Station’s historic Jones Store to the Alabama Register of Historic Places.

The move makes the store the second historic structure in the Smiths Station community to receive this distinction. With it, the city will soon receive, install and later dedicate a historic marker in front of the museum.

“The importance of preservation is something that our city’s administration and Historical Commission take very seriously, and we are excited that we reached another milestone in preserving in our city’s history,” said Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland.

The historic Jones Store was built and operated for several decades by Smiths Station residents George and Maggie Jones.

In 2017, the structure was gifted to the city of Smiths Station and relocated to the Smiths Station Government Center campus.

Following a nearly two-year restoration process and conversion to a museum, the city held a public ribbon-cutting ceremony for the structure in July 2019.

Currently, the store houses a number of artifacts pertinent to Smiths Station’s heritage, and includes exhibits commemorating individuals who have contributed to the city both past and present.