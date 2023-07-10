As families continue to flock to the Opelika-Auburn area, both cities have grown at astonishing rates. From 2020-2022, Opelika alone grew by 5.7%

With all the new people coming into town, some may not know about Opelika’s more storied past. From manufacturing firsts, to a historic spacewalk, to an award-winning movie being filmed here, to escape artist spider monkeys running around the municipal park, Opelika is full of rich history.

For all the fresh faces who have recently moved to the area, here are five unique facts about Opelika to help acclimate you to your new home.

1) Opelika was formally named Lebenon

When settlers first arrived in the 1830s in what would one day become Opelika, they started a small community called Lebenon. The name, however, didn’t stick. According to Opelika Main Street, when natives were forcefully removed in 1836-37, the current name “Opelika” — meaning “big swamp” in the Muskogee language — became the common name instead. Settlement was sparse until the area became a commercial and railroad center in the 1840s. Lebenon, after just a few short years, was no more.

2) An Opelika native created the nation’s first magnetic tape manufacturer

During World Ward II, Opelika native and Army Maj. John Herbert Orr manufactured the first usable magnetic audio tape for U.S. Armed Forces. After the war, Orr returned to Opelika and started Orradio Industries in 1949. He continued manufacturing magnetic tape under the Irish brand name. His product went on to be used in video tape, audio tape and computer tape. Even though Orradio Industries was later bought out by the Ampex corporation and then Quantegy, his name can still be seen around town. Orr Avenue is named for him.

3) A movie released in 1979 starring Sally Field was filmed here

“Norma Rae,” a movie based on the life of North Carolina union organizer Crystal Lee Sutton, was filmed around Opelika. The Golden Cherry Motel, located at 1010 2nd Ave., can still be seen to this day. The Opelika Manufacturing Company Mill, located at 1534 1st Ave., was also featured prominently in the film. However, a fire destroyed much of the abandoned mill in 2016. Sally Field, who starred as title character Norma Rae Webster, went on to win an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for best actress for her role.

4) Opelika was the childhood home of a United States Astronaut

James “Jim” Voss was born in Cordova, in Walker County, but was raised by his grandparents in Opelika. He graduated from Auburn University in 1972. Voss, who is now 74, went on to fly on five space shuttle missions, live for several months on the International Space Station (ISS,) and conducted the longest spacewalk during one ISS mission. On March 10, 2001, both Voss and Susan J. Helms spent eight hours and 56 minutes conducting their walk. Voss went on to teach human spaceflight classes at the University of Colorado.

5) Once upon a time, Monkey Park had real live monkeys

The Opelika Municipal Park, known colloquially as Monkey Park, once had live monkeys as an attraction. The nickname, according to Auburn Opelika Tourism, goes back to the 1950s. Bill Calhoun, the city’s first director of Parks and Recreation, housed eight spider monkeys on the property. The monkeys, however, would occasionally escape from their cages. They were later re-homed at the Montgomery Zoo. Statues honoring the monkeys were placed in the park in 2016.