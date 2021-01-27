Hobby Lobby to cut 40% off coupon

Hobby Lobby’s 40 percent off coupon will soon be a thing of the past.

Hobby Lobby is discontinuing the popular coupon as of Feb. 28. The company announced the news on its Facebook page.

The craft store company’s discount off one regularly priced item was often used by its customers, but Hobby Lobby says the change will allow better discounts on more items.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day," the Facebook post reads. "This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.”

The coupon was also versatile: the coupon could be printed from their website at any time, or pulled up on the Hobby Lobby Mobile App or website before checking out in-store or online.

