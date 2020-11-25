Holiday Events: A guide to all that is happening throughout the area

It’s time to deck the halls in east Alabama. Christmas is rapidly approaching, which means there is an abundance of holiday-themed activity.
We have put together a guide of events so you don’t miss out on the holiday fun.
Storytime with Mrs. Claus
- When: Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11 & Dec. 18
- Where: Auburn/Opelika Marriott Resort at Grand National, Opelika
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41090/Storytime-with-Mrs-Claus-at-the-Marriott-Resort/
Christmas on the Green
- When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m.
- Where: Lakeview Baptist Church, Auburn
- More information: fb.me/e/5LsxDkgC6
Blue Friday
- When: Friday, Nov. 27, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- More information: downtownauburnonline.com/events/2018/11/16/blue-friday
‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “Elf”
- When: Friday, Nov. 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “White Christmas”
- When: Friday, Nov. 27, 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
Santa visits Rock ‘N Roll Pinball
- When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Rock ‘N Roll Pinball, Opelika
- Cost: $8
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41123/Santa-visits-Rock-n-Roll-Pinball/
Gingerbread House Building
- When: Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m. - noon
- Where: Auburn/Opelika Marriott Resort & Spa at Grand National
- Cost: $25/family
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41086/Gingerbread-House-Building-at-the-Marriott/
Drive-Thru Nativity Story
- When: Dec. 1 - 31
- Where: Off Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41101/Drive-Thru-Nativity-Story-off-Robert-Trent-Jones-Trail/
Christmas in Camelot Lighted Tour
- When: Dec. 1 – 31, 4:30 – 10 p.m.
- Where: Camelot Way, Opelika
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41072/Christmas-in-Camelot-Lighted-Tour/
Christmas Night of Joy
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Parkway Baptist Church, Auburn
- Cost: $5
- More information: fb.me/e/4JU7oTDld
‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “The Santa Claus”
- When: Friday, Dec. 4, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”
- When: Saturday Dec. 5, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
- Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
Sweet Homemade Alabama Holiday Art Show
- When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Opelika Art Haus
- More information: fb.me/e/VrvlmFVK
“Christmas is Beautiful” with Shelly E. Johnson
- When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.
- Where: Lakeview Baptist Church, Auburn
- More information: fb.me/e/33eMbGrse
‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
- When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
6th Annual Homemade Sweet Treats Social
- When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Clarion Inn & Suites, Auburn
- Cost: $10-15
- More information: joceproductions.com/event-details
Holiday Decoration Swap & Big Book Sale
- When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. - noon
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library, Opelika
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41074/Holiday-Decoration-Swap--Big-Book-Sale/
WeHelp Day of Giving Fundraiser
- When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 – 11 a.m.
- Where: 915 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
- Cost: Donation
- More information: fb.me/e/33JZ1ILH1
Snow Much Fun Christmas Extravaganza
- When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 4 – 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Opelika
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41071/Snow-Much-Fun-Christmas-Extravaganza/
Downtown Auburn Christmas Parade
- When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 – 3 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41079/Downtown-Auburn-Christmas-Parade/
Auburn Gingerbread Village
- When: Dec. 6 – Jan. 1, 3 – 4 p.m.
- Where: The Hotel at Auburn University, Auburn
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41113/Auburn-Gingerbread-Village-Unveiling/
Family Discovery Hike: Winter Solstice
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 8 – 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, Auburn
- Cost: Free
- More information: wp.auburn.edu/preserve/event/family-discovery-hike-winter-solstice
Victorian Front Porch Horse Drawn Carriage Rides
- When: Dec. 9 – 10, 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Opelika Historic District
- Cost: $125
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41078/Victorian-Front-Porch-Horse-Drawn-Carriage-Rides/
Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour
- When: Dec. 9 – 13, 5 – 10 p.m.
- Where: Opelika Historic District
- Cost: Free
- More information: opelika-al.gov/804/Victorian-Front-Porch-Tour
Nature Walk: Winter Solstice
- When: Thursday, Dec. 10 , 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, Auburn
- Cost: Free
- More information: wp.auburn.edu/preserve/event/nature-walk-winter-solstice
“A Christmas Carol”
- When: Dec. 10 @ 7 p.m., Dec. 11 @ 7 p.m., Dec. 12 @ 7 p.m., Dec. 13 @ 2 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Area Community Theatre
- Cost: $10/adult, $8/senior, student and children
- More information: app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=119004
‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “Home Alone”
- When: Friday, Dec. 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
Christmas in a Railroad Town
- When: Friday, Dec. 11, 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Opelika
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41096/Christmas-in-a-Railroad-Town/
Opelika Theatre Breakfast with Santa
- When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 – 11 a.m.
- Where: Southside Center of Arts, Opelika
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://www.opelikatheatrecompany.com/purchase-tickets
‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “The Grinch”
- When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “White Christmas”
- When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
Ho Ho Ho Hike
- When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, Auburn
- Cost: $5/person, $4 for members
- More information: wp.auburn.edu/preserve
Brunch with Santa
- When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Auburn/Opelika Marriott Resort and Spa at Grand National, Opelika
- Cost: $25/person, $13/child age 6-12, free for five and under
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41094/Brunch-with-Santa-at-the-Marriott-Resort/
Hidden Elf on the Shelf
- When: Dec. 13 – 20
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41111/Hidden-Elf-on-the-Shelf/
Opelika Theatre Santa’s O’Town Christmas Ball
- When: Friday, Dec. 18, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
- Where: Southside Center for the Arts, Opelika
- Cost: $30 per parent/child, $10 each additional child
- More information: https://www.opelikatheatrecompany.com/events
Collinwood Luminaries
- When: Friday, Dec. 18, 5 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Off of 10th Street in Opelika
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/40837/Collinwood-Luminaries/
A Holiday Walk in the Woods
- When: Dec. 18 - 19
- Where: Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, Auburn
- Cost: N/A
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41061/A-Holiday-Walk-in-the-Woods/
‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “Elf”
- When: Friday, Dec. 18, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “Home Alone”
- When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
Fa-La-La Festival to Go
- When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library, Opelika
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41095/Fa-La-La-Festival-To-Go/
Jingle Jog 5K
- When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 7 – 9 a.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- Cost: $25
- More information: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Auburn/activeauburnjinglejog5k
Holiday Art Camp
- When: Dec. 21 – 22, 9 a.m. – noon
- Where: The Art Studio, 118 N. Ross St., Auburn
- Cost: $45 + $10 materials fee each day
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41051/Holiday-Art-Camp/
Christmas Movie Marathon
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library, Opelika
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/41084/Christmas-Movie-Marathon/
