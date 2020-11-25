 Skip to main content
Holiday Events: A guide to all that is happening throughout the area
Holiday Events: A guide to all that is happening throughout the area

Opelika Christmas parade 2019 (copy)

In this file photo, a parade participant waves to the crowd during Opelika Christmas parade in downtown Opelika in 2019.

 Photos by Sara Palczewski/

It’s time to deck the halls in east Alabama. Christmas is rapidly approaching, which means there is an abundance of holiday-themed activity.

We have put together a guide of events so you don’t miss out on the holiday fun.

Storytime with Mrs. Claus

Christmas on the Green

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m.
  • Where: Lakeview Baptist Church, Auburn
  • More information: fb.me/e/5LsxDkgC6

Blue Friday

‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “Elf”

  • When: Friday, Nov. 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
  • Cost: $10
  • More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason

‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “White Christmas”

  • When: Friday, Nov. 27, 7 – 9 p.m.
  • Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
  • Cost: $10
  • More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason

Santa visits Rock ‘N Roll Pinball

Gingerbread House Building

Drive-Thru Nativity Story

Christmas in Camelot Lighted Tour

Christmas Night of Joy

  • When: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: Parkway Baptist Church, Auburn
  • Cost: $5
  • More information: fb.me/e/4JU7oTDld

‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “The Santa Claus”

  • When: Friday, Dec. 4, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
  • Cost: $10
  • More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason

‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”

  • When: Saturday Dec. 5, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
  • Cost: $10
  • More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason
Christmas in a Railroad Town 2019

Raylan Baker talks with Santa at Christmas in a Railroad Town in Opelika on Dec. 13, 2019.

Sweet Homemade Alabama Holiday Art Show

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Where: Opelika Art Haus
  • More information: fb.me/e/VrvlmFVK

“Christmas is Beautiful” with Shelly E. Johnson

  • When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.
  • Where: Lakeview Baptist Church, Auburn
  • More information: fb.me/e/33eMbGrse

‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 – 9 p.m.
  • Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
  • Cost: $10
  • More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason

6th Annual Homemade Sweet Treats Social

Holiday Decoration Swap & Big Book Sale

WeHelp Day of Giving Fundraiser

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 9 – 11 a.m.
  • Where: 915 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
  • Cost: Donation
  • More information: fb.me/e/33JZ1ILH1

Snow Much Fun Christmas Extravaganza

Downtown Auburn Christmas Parade

Auburn Gingerbread Village

Family Discovery Hike: Winter Solstice

Opelika Christmas parade 2019

Parade participants wave to the crowd during the Opelika Christmas parade in 2019 in downtown Opelika.

Victorian Front Porch Horse Drawn Carriage Rides

Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour

Nature Walk: Winter Solstice

“A Christmas Carol”

  • When: Dec. 10 @ 7 p.m., Dec. 11 @ 7 p.m., Dec. 12 @ 7 p.m., Dec. 13 @ 2 p.m.
  • Where: Auburn Area Community Theatre
  • Cost: $10/adult, $8/senior, student and children
  • More information: app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=119004

‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “Home Alone”

  • When: Friday, Dec. 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
  • Cost: $10
  • More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason

Christmas in a Railroad Town

Opelika Theatre Breakfast with Santa

‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “The Grinch”

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
  • Cost: $10
  • More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason

‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “White Christmas”

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 – 9 p.m.
  • Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
  • Cost: $10
  • More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason

Ho Ho Ho Hike

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. – noon
  • Where: Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, Auburn
  • Cost: $5/person, $4 for members
  • More information: wp.auburn.edu/preserve

Brunch with Santa

Opelika Christmas parade 2019 (copy)

In this file photo, parade participants wave to the crowd during the Opelika Christmas parade in downtown Opelika on Dec. 7, 2019.

Hidden Elf on the Shelf

Opelika Theatre Santa’s O’Town Christmas Ball

Collinwood Luminaries

A Holiday Walk in the Woods

‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “Elf”

  • When: Friday, Dec. 18, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
  • Cost: $10
  • More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason

‘Tis the Season to Discover Movies: “Home Alone”

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 19, 7 – 9 p.m.
  • Where: AO Discover, 1199 S. Donahue Dr., Suite A, Auburn
  • Cost: $10
  • More information: aodiscover.org/tistheseason

Fa-La-La Festival to Go

Jingle Jog 5K

Holiday Art Camp

Christmas Movie Marathon

