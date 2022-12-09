Holiday Walk in the Woods brings multi-cultural community spirit to the Christmas season

The Auburn Area Community Theatre is bringing a different kind of holiday event to the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center on Dec. 16 and 17. AACT is partnering with the Kreher Preserve to bring A Holiday Walk in the Woods to the public.

This event features a variety of local singers and dancers representing different cultures in the Lee County area, all stationed along a quarter-mile walking trail though the woods. Visitors will be treated to holiday performances at seven different stations along this guided tour through the preserve.

“We try to make the holiday walk a community event,” said Cora Connelly, vice president and volunteer coordinator for AACT. “It's not just AACT performers. We invite people from all throughout the community to come perform with us and kind of be representative of all the traditions and cultures and everything that we have in our area.”

Some of this year’s performers will include Esperanza’s House, the First Baptist Church of Opelika Latino Congregation Choir, the Indian Music Ensemble, the Auburn University Chamber Choir, the Alsobrook Performing Arts Company, the East Alabama Community Ballet, and members of AACT among others.

“It’s actually a fantastic program,” said Michael Buckman, the manager at the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center. “It's absolutely beautiful, the way that everything is decorated. And of course, all these people who are doing the performances are amazing.”

The Holiday Walk in the Woods features three different shows over two days. Each show will also be unique in that they all feature different performances from one another. If you come one time you might hear Esperanza House; if you come another time you might hear the Auburn University Chamber Choir. Two of the walks will be at night, one will be during the day. Each show takes about an hour to hike.

“Small groups of audience members go down the trail, and each time they get to a performer they stop, listen to the performance, and then they move on to the next one,” Connelly said. “We have a tour guide who travels with each group who’s kind of a walking emcee, who introduces each group. And then when they get to the very end, there's a bonfire, a snow machine and there's treats that have all been donated.”

“Visitors come out to Holiday Walk in the Woods and they walk along a marked hike,” Buckman said. “That's a short hike. It’s less than a quarter-mile so it doesn't take a lot. You don't have to be super in shape to navigate it.”

Despite its Christmas appeal, A Holiday Walk in the Woods was actually birthed out of a very different time of year. AACT began collaborating with the Kreher Preserve during the COVID-19 pandemic. The acting troop had begun searching for alternative outdoor locations and had set up a performance at the preserve during the summer of 2020.

“We had always said we wanted to do something with the preserve,” Connelly said. “And then when COVID came along and we had to go outside it was a natural opportunity. And so that's kind of where this partnership came from for this event.”

ACCT’s first performance at the preserve was held that August. Connelly said it went over well but was “smoking hot.” ACCT decided their next outdoor performance should instead be a Christmas event in December after the temperatures had cooled down. They held their first Holiday Walk in the Woods that year. This year makes the third Christmas season they have put on this event.

“It's great because it is entertaining enough,” Connelly said. “There's stuff that's high quality to please adults, and it's still fun and you're running around in the woods and there's crafts and everything that little kids can enjoy too.”

A Holiday Walk in the Woods will take place Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets for one-hour slots are $7 per individual person, or $75 to book an entire one-hour slot for a group of up to 20 people.

The Friday show will be an evening walk with slots available from 5 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. Saturday will feature two shows: a morning walk with slots available from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and an evening walk with slots available from 5 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

If there is bad weather, the walks will be shifted to Sunday.

For more information visit auburnact.org.