Auburn University’s homecoming weekend has arrived and with it comes several events across the city.

Residents can prepare for another weekend of football with the show at the Southwestern Raptor Center, a tour of the Tigers locker room, the Homecoming parade or all of the above.

Saturday brings a pair of tailgating opportunities that are all part of Fall Family Weekend, before Auburn kicks off its navy game against Samford at 6 p.m.

Here is a list of events happening in the Auburn-Opelika region this weekend:

Saturday

AU Parent & Family Association Tailgate: Hosted on Cater Lawn, the AU Parent & Family Association Tailgate will be the largest tailgate on campus for the homecoming game on Saturday. Tickets for the event, the game and the commemorative shirt are sold out. The tailgate will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature live music, games, food and an appearance from Aubie.

Honors Family Tailgate: To celebrate Homecoming and Fall Family Weekend, the Auburn University Honors College will host the Honors Family Tailgate at 3 p.m. Saturday behind Cater Hall. The event is free, but it is for Honors and their guests. They’re required to register before the event.

AU Football vs. Samford: Auburn football returns from its trip to the West Coast and takes on Samford at 6 p.m. Saturday. Fans are asked to wear navy. They are also encouraged to enter the stadium early for the pregame eagle flight. The Tiger Walk on South Donahue Drive will begin two hours before kickoff.

Sunday

Brunch and Browse: The ADMA is looking to cap off the Homecoming festivities with its annual Brunch and Browse event in downtown Auburn from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will offer customers extended shopping hours and specials from each participating retailer and restaurant.

Honors College Induction and Pinning Ceremony: At 1 p.m. Sunday in Neville Auburn, the Auburn University Honors College will officially welcome the next Honors class. Students will receive their Honors pin, representing the start of their Honors journey. Registration for the event, including any guests, will be handled by the students.

PHOTOS: Auburn University Homecoming Parade