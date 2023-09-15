Auburn University’s homecoming weekend has arrived and with it comes several events across the city.
Residents can prepare for another weekend of football with the show at the Southwestern Raptor Center, a tour of the Tigers locker room, the Homecoming parade or all of the above.
Saturday brings a pair of tailgating opportunities that are all part of Fall Family Weekend, before Auburn kicks off its navy game against Samford at 6 p.m.
Here is a list of events happening in the Auburn-Opelika region this weekend:
Saturday
AU Parent & Family Association Tailgate: Hosted on Cater Lawn, the AU Parent & Family Association Tailgate will be the largest tailgate on campus for the homecoming game on Saturday. Tickets for the event, the game and the commemorative shirt are sold out. The tailgate will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature live music, games, food and an appearance from Aubie. Honors F To celebrate Homecoming and Fall Family Weekend, the Auburn University Honors College will host the amily Tailgate: Honors F at 3 p.m. Saturday behind Cater Hall. The event is free, but it is for Honors and their guests. They’re required amily Tailgate to register before the event. AU Football vs. Samford: Auburn football returns from its trip to the West Coast and takes on Samford at 6 p.m. Saturday. Fans are asked to wear navy. They are also encouraged to enter the stadium early for the pregame eagle flight. The Tiger Walk on South Donahue Drive will begin two hours before kickoff. Sunday Brunch a The ADMA is looking to cap off the Homecoming festivities with its annual Brunch and Browse event in downtown Auburn from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will offer customers extended shopping hours and specials from each participating retailer and restaurant. nd Browse: Honors College Induction and Pinning Ceremony: At 1 p.m. Sunday in Neville Auburn, the Auburn University Honors College will officially welcome the next Honors class. Students will receive their Honors pin, representing the start of their Honors journey. Registration for the event, including any guests, will be handled by the students.
PHOTOS: Auburn University Homecoming Parade
A spectator sits on a pillar as he waits for the parade to start. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fans gather at Samford Park as they wait for the parade to start. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A young fan dressed as a cheerleader rides a scooter at Samford Park before the parade. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Kids enjoy a bounce house as they wait for the parade to begin. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fans gather at Samford Park as they wait for the parade to start. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Spectators line College Street as they wait for the parade to begin. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Spectators line College Street as they wait for the parade to begin. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Spectators wait for the parade to begin. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Spectators take photos on College Street as they wait for the parade to begin. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Spectators wait for the parade to begin. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn cheerleaders lead the parade down Thach Avenue. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn cheerleaders lead the parade down Thach Avenue. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University marching band marches down Thach Avenue. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University marching band marches down Thach Avenue. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A young fan sits on shoulders for a better view of the parade. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University marching band marches down Thach Avenue. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A young fan sits on shoulders for a better view of the parade. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fans sit across from Toomer's Corner as the parade crosses onto College Street. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn cheerleaders lead the parade through the intersection of College and Magnolia. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn cheerleaders lead the parade through the intersection of College and Magnolia. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn University Marching Band drum majors lead the band through the intersection of College and Magnolia. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn majorettes twirl past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn majorettes twirl past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn flagline marches past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University Marching Band plays their way past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University Marching Band plays their way past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University Marching Band plays their way past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Miss Homecoming candidate Emmy Benson rides down College Street. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University Marching Band plays their way past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Miss Homecoming candidate SueEllen Broussard waits as the car stalls at the intersection of College and Magnolia. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Spectators help push a stalled car through the rest of the parade route. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Miss Homecoming candidate Jenna Codner helps fellow candidate SueEllen Broussard into her car after the car carrying Broussard stalled in the middle of the pararde route. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Miss Homecoming candidates SueEllen Broussard (left) and Jenna Codner (right) ride past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Miss Homecoming candidate Kaia Jones rides past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Miss Homecoming candidate Grace McNairy rides past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Sigma Sigma Sigma and Chi Phi float rides through the intersection of College and Magnolia. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Alpha Chi Omega float rides past Toomer's Corner. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A father and son watch the parade from in front of Toomer's Corner. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Alpha Omicron Pi float rides past Toomer's Corner. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Pride on the Plains float rides past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Lambda Chi Alpha and Phi Mu float rides past Toomer's Corner. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Kappa Delta and Sigma Nu float rides past Toomer's Drugstore. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
"Captain America" rides past Toomer's Corner in the "War Wagon." Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A young fan sits on shoulder for a better view of the parade. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Aubie and Sparky wave to the crowd. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Aubie and Sparky wave to the crowd. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Aubie and Sparky wave to the crowd. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Young fans watch from atop a pillar as the parade comes to an end. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Spectators walk down College Street as the parade ends. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Two young fans dressed as cheerleaders walk away from the route after the end of the parade. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A crowd gathers in front of the stage for the pep rally. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fans gather on Samford Lawn after the parade for the pep rally. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Aubie takes the stage to kick off the homecoming pep rally. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A crowd gathers in front of the stage for the pep rally. Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.