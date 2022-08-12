HomeGoods to open this fall in Auburn, in the plaza soon to be formerly known as Flint's Crossing

Fencing has gone up across the street from Auburn Mall as the new HomeGoods begins its renovation process in Flint’s Crossing. The new 22,000-square-foot store will take over the old Earth Fare location and will act as an anchor store for the shopping center.

The chain sells furniture, home décor and kitchen items.

Developers are planning to rebrand Flint’s Crossing as “The Plains.” The owners are investing $3.9 million into the project, to include $500,000 in site improvements such as additional parking and trees and enhanced landscaping.

Interior work is already underway on the HomeGoods location and site improvements will begin soon as well. Arielle Abramek, marketing specialist for HomeGoods, said the company anticipates that its Auburn store “will open this fall.”

The Auburn City Council approved plans for the project back in March of this year.

HomeGoods is owned by TJX Companies and is a sister company to T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra. HomeGoods first opened in 1992 and operates stores across the U.S. It features both standalone stores as well as superstore formats, which couples HomeGoods with a T.J. Maxx or Marshalls under the same roof.