Hornsby Farms and the nonprofit The Nourish Foundation are partnering together to host a dinner and silent auction fundraising event to help local families and children that are food insecure.

The fundraising event will begin at 6 p.m. on April 12 at Twenty-One Acre Farms. Tickets for the event are on sale now for $75 and include dinner catered by The Hound. To purchase tickets visit www.nourishfoundation.co/springfundraiser.

All proceeds from the event will help food-insecure families receive support and care through The Nourish Foundation, which is a pediatric wellness center that provides holistic care to patients who wish to prevent or treat lifestyle illnesses.

In 2016, the foundation was founded by pediatrician Katie Wolter and Beth Hornsby who owns Hornsby Farms with her husband Josh. Through the foundation, they also established a hunger initiative called Nourish, AL in 2022.

Wolter said while she was practicing in a general pediatric clinic, she noticed the large number of food-insecure families, so she decided to reach out to Beth Hornsby about starting the organization that would provide fresh produce to these families on a weekly basis.

“Alabama in general has a very high rate of food insecurity,” Wolter said. “One in four children in Alabama are food insecure, and that has honestly gone up some since COVID.”

Hornsby and her husband had started a garden for their family to help make ends meet, but as their garden continued to grow, she said they realized in 2013 they could start farming full time. They began selling produce and established a commercial cannery at the farm for pecans, pepper jellies and pickles.

Hornsby said they were looking for a way to give back to the community when Wolter reached out to her about establishing the foundation, and she jumped on board.

“To be able to kind of bridge that gap for nutritional needs is super important,” Hornsby said. “And with our kids in the school system, it was something we knew existed, but we didn’t really fully understand how much of a need we had in our community until we started the program.”

Besides growing fresh produce and creating products that are sold in shops and restaurants across the state, Hornsby Farms is also one of the main providers for The Nourish Foundation and provides fresh food baskets for families in the area.

The foundation also sources produce from Parkway Farmers Market.

Wolter transitioned from doing general pediatric work to completely focusing on Nourish Wellness.

“Nourish Wellness is a multidisciplinary clinic for pediatric patients and their families that are underserved and are struggling with obesity, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and other lifestyle illnesses like that,” she said.

Currently, Nourish Wellness runs on grant funds and donations. There is no cost to the patient. The funds collected at the event on April 12 will help pay for operating costs throughout the year as they provide medical care and food.

“The goal of the fundraiser is to be able to not only raise money for the program, but also raise awareness for hunger and what we’re doing through Nourish Wellness and the foundation to be able to provide for these families in our community,” Hornsby said.

This year the event was planned by Gabby Thabes, an intern who is in the nonprofit studies program at Auburn University, along with administrative coordinator Mackenzie Wood.

Wolter said they hope to make this an annual fundraising event.