Hospital beginning to feel optimistic about COVID-19 hospitalizations

EAMC update

EAMC plans to continue to update the public when it comes to how COVID-19 is affecting the hospitals.

“It was clear from the very beginning that COVID-19 could easily impact one area of the nation or state, but not others,” EAMC said. “If our community only heard statewide statistics on COVID-19 in March and April, that would not have been a complete picture. East Alabama had widespread cases then, while Montgomery was pretty quiet. In May, it was just the opposite.”

Atkinson added that the hospital could only report on how things are locally and will continue to report statistics.

“We will continue to provide local statistics and information, but we will not enter into a debate on science,” he said. “We will leave the science of treatment up to our trusted medical professionals here who are leading our efforts.”

EAMC reminds returning college students that they cannot be tested by going through its 334-528-SICK call center. The hotline is strictly for people who are currently exhibiting symptoms of the virus or those who have been in direct or close contact with a known positive.