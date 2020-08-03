Hospital officials still concerned despite drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

East Alabama Medical Center saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients, but hospital officials are still concerned about the number of people hospitalized.

There were 46 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Monday, the lowest number of patients since July 17, according to hospital data.

Despite the decline in patients hospitalized, EAMC spokesman John Atkinson says the number shows how fast the virus can spread.

“We started July with 24 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and only one on a ventilator,” he said. “Exactly three weeks later, on July 22, we had 62 patients with COVID-19 and eight on ventilators. That shows you how quickly this virus can get out of hand. And why we must respect it.”

EAMC attributes the decline in COVID-19 patients to a mixture of fewer admissions as well as patients who have been discharged home to recover. Deaths of COVID-19 patients, such as Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence who passed was Friday, also play a role in the decline of patients.

“This virus has been extremely taxing on patients and staff alike,” Atkinson said. “We grieve when a patient is lost. We know it is heartbreaking for the families, and our doctors and staff take it very personal as well.”