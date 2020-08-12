Hospital reminds parents of COVID-19 symptoms to look for in children

East Alabama Medical Center is reminding the community to be aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 as students return to school.

Hospital officials are asking parents not to send their students to school of they have any of the symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms to look for in students include: shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea and new loss of taste or smell.

EAMC also says parents should be extra cautious about exposing vulnerable people to their students.

“Limiting this exposure between students and grandparents, and other vulnerable people, will significantly reduce serious cases and decrease the number of hospitalizations,” EAMC said in a news release “This is important to both the hospital and the community so we can limit the impact COVID-19 has on our loved ones.”

EAMC is also asking people to wear a mask, at time, in crowded outdoor spaces as more people return to the area.

“The message of masking when indoors is now accepted by most people, but simply being outside does not mean that masks are not needed,” EAMC said.