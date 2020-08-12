Hospital reminds parents of COVID-19 symptoms to look for in children

East Alabama Medical Center is reminding the community to be aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 as students return to school.
Hospital officials are asking parents not to send their students to school of they have any of the symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms to look for in students include: shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea and new loss of taste or smell.
EAMC also says parents should be extra cautious about exposing vulnerable people to their students.
“Limiting this exposure between students and grandparents, and other vulnerable people, will significantly reduce serious cases and decrease the number of hospitalizations,” EAMC said in a news release “This is important to both the hospital and the community so we can limit the impact COVID-19 has on our loved ones.”
EAMC is also asking people to wear a mask, at time, in crowded outdoor spaces as more people return to the area.
“The message of masking when indoors is now accepted by most people, but simply being outside does not mean that masks are not needed,” EAMC said.
EAMC recommends wearing a mask outside if an individual is outside with someone from another household and six feet distance cannot be maintained.
“It’s times like these that you may be talking louder and be more likely to emit respiratory droplets,” EAMC said. “Remember, you are wearing a mask to protect others and they are wearing one to protect you.”
Local update
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed few new cases of COVID-19 in east Alabama counties on Tuesday, according to data.
Lee County had the most new cases confirmed on Tuesday with 17 new cases. Russell County had three new cases while Macon and Tallapoosa counties each had two new cases. Chambers County only had one new case confirmed Tuesday.
There were 848 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 2,724 in Lee County, 341 in Macon County, 1,391 in Russell County and 876 in Tallapoosa County as of Wednesday evening, according to ADPH.
Lee County continues to have the highest average of new cases confirmed per day during the past two weeks despite it steadily dropping. The county is average about 24 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to ADPH.
The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 3
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 18
- Tallapoosa County — 7
Hospitalizations at EAMC also remained steady on Wednesday. There were 42 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of which 41 were positive for the virus, on both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to hospital data.
Additionally, there were 10 COVID-19 patients on ventilators on Wednesday.
There were 100,801 confirmed cases and 1,814 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Monday night, according to ADPH.
Of the 1,733 reported deaths, 38 are from Chambers County, 47 from Lee County, 14 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 79 from Tallapoosa County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
