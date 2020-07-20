Hospital treating record number of COVID-19 cases, Lee County surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases

East Alabama Medical Center is treating the most COVID-19 patients it has since the outbreak began in March and is expecting to take in even more patients as Lee County surpasses 2,000 confirmed cases.
There were 59 COVID-19 patients, of which 58 were positive for the virus, hospitalized at EAMC on Monday, the highest number to date, according to hospital data.
“I expect we will have yet a higher peak in the next week,” Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious diseases specialist, said. “And it’s too early to tell what will happen in the coming weeks and months. Hopefully, the mask mandate currently in place will go a long way in lowering our numbers and keeping them low.”
The previous record number of virus patients hospitalized was 54 on April 11. There were 1,465 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout Alabama on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
EAMC has four units designated for COVID-19 patients and hospital officials feel that they may have to open more. Hospital employees are also feeling the stress of treating so many sick patients, EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said.
“Last Friday, I visited our ICU for a little while. It was tough seeing how emotionally draining this is on our staff,” she said. “They are used to caring for critically ill or injured patients, so that does not faze them. However, fighting a complex virus like COVID-19 every day and losing patients to it is very taxing on them as well as our staff members in other units.”
Among those hospitalized at EAMC are people younger in age, Maldonado said.
“We have had patients in their 30s die from COVID-19, and three of our 12 deaths this month have been under the age of 50,” he said. “Some people have a hard time taking this seriously because they have only seen mild or asymptomatic cases among family and friends.
“What we have seen in the hospital is that you can take two people with the same age and comparable health, and one will barely have any COVID-19 symptoms and the other will die from it.”
Local cases
Lee County surpassed the 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 case mark on Monday. There were 2,043 total confirmed cases as of Monday night, according to APDH.
ADPH confirmed 44 new virus cases in Lee County on Sunday. Lee County is averaging about 44 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past 14 days, the highest rate in east Alabama.
There were 739 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 261 in Macon County, 936 in Russell County and 707 in Tallapoosa County as of Monday night, according to ADPH.
The following is the average number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County – 7
- Macon County – 4
- Russell County – 26
- Tallapoosa County - 8
There were 67,711 confirmed cases and 1,257 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Monday night.
Of the 1,257 reported deaths, 33 are from Chambers County, 38 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County and 72 from Tallapoosa County.
EAMC tested 825 people last week at its drive-through testing site. Of those tested, 142 were confirmed positive, which yields a 17.2 percent positivity rate, the hospital said.
The Auburn University Medical Clinic tested 933 people last week for COVID-19. Of the 933 tested, 83 tests came back positive, which yields an 8.9 percent positivity rate.