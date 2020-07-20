Hospital treating record number of COVID-19 cases, Lee County surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases

East Alabama Medical Center is treating the most COVID-19 patients it has since the outbreak began in March and is expecting to take in even more patients as Lee County surpasses 2,000 confirmed cases.

There were 59 COVID-19 patients, of which 58 were positive for the virus, hospitalized at EAMC on Monday, the highest number to date, according to hospital data.

“I expect we will have yet a higher peak in the next week,” Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious diseases specialist, said. “And it’s too early to tell what will happen in the coming weeks and months. Hopefully, the mask mandate currently in place will go a long way in lowering our numbers and keeping them low.”

The previous record number of virus patients hospitalized was 54 on April 11. There were 1,465 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout Alabama on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

EAMC has four units designated for COVID-19 patients and hospital officials feel that they may have to open more. Hospital employees are also feeling the stress of treating so many sick patients, EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said.