Hospitality job fair aims to fill desperate need in Auburn-Opelika; restaurants may hire on the spot
  • Updated
'Help Wanted' signs increase around Auburn, Opelika

“Help Wanted’ signs around the Auburn and Opelika area, including this one at Kohl’s in Tiger Town, are the product of a national hiring shortage.

 Abby Driggers/

President Joe Biden is highlighting his administration’s $28.6 billion program to help restaurants and eateries that lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee County’s hotels, restaurants and other service providers are short-handed, so Auburn-Opelika Tourism is inviting employees and prospective employees to a job fair later this month.

“The staff at AO Tourism knew there would be challenges post-Covid,” said Robyn Bridges, vice president at of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “But nothing could prepare us for the devastating workforce shortage our hotel and restaurant partners are experiencing now. Business levels are returning to normal, but with no staff, we won’t be able to serve those who are trying to patronize us.”

The Hospitality Industry Job Fair is set for Tuesday, May 25, in the Southern Room at Southern Union State Community College, 301 Lake Condy Road in Opelika. It is free and open to the public, and it will feature area hotels and restaurants looking for full and part-time employees. There will be several job opportunities that include flexible shifts and benefits.

Some of the businesses are so understaffed that they may hire right on the spot, according to organizers. 

Auburn Chamber, Opelika Chamber and Goodwill Industries are also sponsors for the fair. There will be two sessions – 8:30-10:30 a.m. or 3:30-5:30 p.m. Any restaurants or hotels interested in participating should contact Bridges at rlbridges@aotourism.com.

Job seekers interested in attending should visit https://bit.ly/3tK4FIs.

