Hospitalizations rise over weekend, ventilator usage falls to one

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Alabama Medical Center saw a slight rise in its number of COVID-19 hospitalized during the weekend.

Hospitalizations rose from Friday’s total of 32 virus patients to 37 on Saturday and Sunday. However, hospitalizations fell on Monday to 33 patients, one more than Friday’s total, according to EAMC data.

Ventilator usage at EAMC fell from seven on Wednesday to one on both Sunday and Monday.

Auburn City Schools

Auburn City Schools saw another week of decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The school system reported six cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) during the week of Sept. 14-18. An additional 30 students and staff members were quarantined due to potential close-contact exposure, Auburn City Schools said in a Sunday news release.

Last week’s numbers were significantly lower than the previous week’s numbers. Auburn City Schools reported 27 confirmed virus cases during the week of Sept. 7-11. An additional 156 students and staff members were quarantined during the same timeframe due to potential close-contact exposure.