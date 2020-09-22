Hospitalizations rise over weekend, ventilator usage falls to one

East Alabama Medical Center saw a slight rise in its number of COVID-19 hospitalized during the weekend.
Hospitalizations rose from Friday’s total of 32 virus patients to 37 on Saturday and Sunday. However, hospitalizations fell on Monday to 33 patients, one more than Friday’s total, according to EAMC data.
Ventilator usage at EAMC fell from seven on Wednesday to one on both Sunday and Monday.
Auburn City Schools
Auburn City Schools saw another week of decline in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The school system reported six cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) during the week of Sept. 14-18. An additional 30 students and staff members were quarantined due to potential close-contact exposure, Auburn City Schools said in a Sunday news release.
Last week’s numbers were significantly lower than the previous week’s numbers. Auburn City Schools reported 27 confirmed virus cases during the week of Sept. 7-11. An additional 156 students and staff members were quarantined during the same timeframe due to potential close-contact exposure.
Auburn City Schools continues to ask parents and guardians of students to be the first line of defense against the spread of COVID-19 by screening their student(s) daily for virus symptoms.
Local numbers
Lee County leads east Alabama counties in the number of new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported each day by ADPH despite its virus cases slowly declining.
There were 3,792 confirmed virus cases and 1,959 probable cases for a combined total of 5,751 virus cases in Lee County as of Monday night. Lee County added 35 confirmed virus cases and two probable cases on Monday, according to ADPH data.
Lee County is averaging about 36 new virus cases per day during the past week when looking at the total number of confirmed and probable cases, according to Bama Tracker, an online Alabama COVID-19 database.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 879 confirmed, 252 probable, 1,131 combined
- Macon County – 428 confirmed, 50 probable, 478 combined
- Russell County – 1,625 confirmed, 106 probable, 1,731 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 970 confirmed, 166 probable, 1,136 combined
The following is the average number of new confirmed cases, excluding probable cases, in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 1
- Lee County – 19
- Macon County — 1
- Russell County — 5
- Tallapoosa County — 2
There were 131,405 confirmed cases, 14,375 probable cases and 2,292 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Monday night, according to ADPH. The combined total of virus cases in the state was 145,780.
Of the 2,292 reported deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 49 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 82 from Tallapoosa County.
