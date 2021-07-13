How did Auburn Fire Department capture Burger Wars trophy? It deployed a 120-pound secret weapon to out-eat Opelika's Bubba

The Opelika Fire Department gave up the rights to their Big Bite Battle trophy to the Auburn Fire Department Tuesday after their defeat last month in the relay competition in Burger Wars 2021, but Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said his team was more determined than ever to win next year.

“[The loss] motivated them to do better next year more so than anything else,” Boyd said. “They’re fired up already.”

Boyd said he attributed his department's loss to the preparedness of their rival department as well as the speed with which Auburn’s Julianna McCracken was able to devour a large, burger-shaped dessert provided by Niffer’s against Opelika’s own Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson.

“They brought a secret weapon,” Boyd said. “They brought a 120-pound firefighter that out-ate my 220-pound monster. They were just better prepared than we were is what it looked like to me.”

Auburn Fire Chief John Lankford attributes his department’s victory to their enthusiasm and pride in competing against their sister city in the long-awaited competition and praised McCracken’s performance in particular.

