How do junior high boys become 'productive members of society'? Opelika rec center has a plan

Covington Recreation Center in Opelika will be offering a new program called Champions Academy that prepares boys in grades 7-9 to become men.
“Champions Academy is to provide an environment that promotes values and character that enables young men to be faithful husbands, loving fathers and productive members of our society,” said Bobby Nix, the Covington Area Manager, at the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Nix said he’s been involved in similar programs when he lived in Birmingham, but this will be the first time for the Opelika rec center to offer such a program.
“It’s been something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” he said.
Nix and his team of Corey Grant, Jeremy Edwards and LaDecker Johnson are currently recruiting 20 young men for the 10-week program, which will meet 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday nights at Covington Rec Center.
Each meeting will include a meal, a fun activity, an inspirational message about a leadership trait from a community leader, and a session to that teaches a useful skill such as how to change a tire, jump off a battery, set a table, and write and address a thank-you note.
Nix said he’s still in the process of recruiting speakers, which will include Lt. Col. Rich Peace, an F-16 fighter pilot, and Jeremy Gray, the House Representative for Alabama District 83.
At the end of the 10 weeks, the group will complete a service project and also take a trip together.
“I believe that your character is what determines your future, and values are what determine your character,” Nix said. “We want to teach the kids values but do it in a fun atmosphere. We call it putting cheese on the pill.”
While Nix hopes he and his team are able to influence the boys, he also hopes that the boys will be able to encourage each other and remind each other what they've learned.
Nix explained the reasoning behind starting with 20 boys.
“We didn’t want to make it too big because we’re going to encounter things that we didn’t anticipate,” Nix said. “It’s much easier to make adjustments with something small, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have dreams of making it bigger and better.”
If the program goes well, Nix said, they will consider doing a summer camp and “who knows what else."
The initial cost for an individual to participate was originally $20, but after the Opelika City Council meeting, Mike Hilyer, director of ESG/Public Works, told Nix he’d like to cover the cost.
Boys in grades 7-9 can sign up for the Champions Academy program by filling out a form at the Covington Recreation Center, 213 Carver Ave in Opelika.