How do junior high boys become 'productive members of society'? Opelika rec center has a plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the end of the 10 weeks, the group will complete a service project and also take a trip together.

“I believe that your character is what determines your future, and values are what determine your character,” Nix said. “We want to teach the kids values but do it in a fun atmosphere. We call it putting cheese on the pill.”

While Nix hopes he and his team are able to influence the boys, he also hopes that the boys will be able to encourage each other and remind each other what they've learned.

Nix explained the reasoning behind starting with 20 boys.

“We didn’t want to make it too big because we’re going to encounter things that we didn’t anticipate,” Nix said. “It’s much easier to make adjustments with something small, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have dreams of making it bigger and better.”

If the program goes well, Nix said, they will consider doing a summer camp and “who knows what else."

The initial cost for an individual to participate was originally $20, but after the Opelika City Council meeting, Mike Hilyer, director of ESG/Public Works, told Nix he’d like to cover the cost.