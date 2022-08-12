How fascinated is Sam Hendrix by Auburn's street names? He wrote a book about them

When Sam Hendrix decided to retire from Auburn University seven years ago, he was given one piece of advice by multiple people: “Find something good to do,” they told him.

“They said, you know, if not, you will sit at home and watch TV all day, the Travel Channel or something like that,” Hendrix said.

So he decided to heed their advice. Before Hendrix got his master's degree in higher education administration from Auburn, he got a bachelor's in English from the University of North Alabama. Hendrix began putting that degree to good use and started writing. He has now written three books since retiring from his position as a development officer with the veterinary college at Auburn.

The first book, "Records and Remembrances: A History of Auburn Church of Christ," was written for his church congregation. His second book, "The Cary Legacy: Dr. Charles Allen Cary, Father of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn and in the South," is available through the Auburn University bookstore.

Hendrix began his most recent offering, "Auburn: A History in Street Names," while working on the first two books.

While researching, Hendrix had begun noticing that many local folks happened to share the names of modern streets in Auburn. Hendrix already had a document listing the street names. As he found incidents related to the people or the street names, he began putting them in his document.

“I would go into that document and I would just start writing it in, and my 10 or 11 pages of nothing but a list of street names grew to over 700 pages of a manuscript,” Hendrix said. “I kept finding stories that I just felt needed to go in it.”

Once the book was finished, Hendrix decided to use the proceeds as a way to help others.

“We decided, you know what, let's let the proceeds from this thing support camp enrollment for young people who are from low-income homes,” Hendrix said.

Proceeds from "Auburn: A History in Street Names go to a permanent endowment set up by Hendrix through the Auburn University Foundation that provide scholarships for underprivileged students to attend Auburn Youth Programs.

Favorite Stories

"Auburn: A History in Street Names" is full of stories from the history of the Loveliest Village on the Plains.

One of Hendrix’s favorites revolves around an unnamed Auburn fisheries major who rented a house on Payne Street in the 1960s. Hendrix says the young man had graduated with a degree in horticulture but wanted to do something more in service to mankind.

“He left his work in horticulture, came back to Auburn, re-enrolled and studied fisheries,” Hendrix said. “On the weekends, to let off a little steam, to get a little exercise, and because he had a true interest in it, he decided he would really fix up the yard of that property where he was renting.”

The landlords apparently took notice of the man’s landscaping improvements and decided to up his rent. When the man said he couldn’t afford it, they told him, “Well, that’s life in the big city. I guess you’ll have to find another place to live.”

Hendrix said the young man did just that.

“That day or the day before, he got his shovel, went out and dug up all those nice pretty plants he had planted and took those with him to his next place,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix is also fond of a story from the early 1900s, about one of the youngest men to ever graduate from the U.S. Military Academy. John Howard Wills was raised in a home on the corner of Magnolia and Gay home, where Bank of Auburn’s headquarters building now sits.

Wills lost both his parents by the time he was 15. They are both buried in Pine Hill Cemetery in Auburn.

Hendrix says Wills was a bright young man who graduated from Auburn High School early and then studied engineering at Auburn for two years when it was still known as Alabama Polytechnic Institute. He then moved on to West Point, N.Y.

“He finishes his studies up there and he graduates in the class of 1916 as the youngest member of his class, and the first Alabamian to graduate West Point with the highest GPA in his class, so he is the top student at his class at West Point,” Hendrix said.

Wills was around 16 or 17 when he graduated from West Point. After a few years, he went on to fight in Europe during WWI where he rose in rank quickly.

“He is later promoted to Major, and he is given commendation for heroism on the battlefield during the summer of 1918,” Hendrix said. “But a few weeks later, he is killed on the battlefield in France. He is buried in Suresnes American Cemetery in Paris.”

Hendrix says there is now a plaque honoring Wills on the side of his parents’ headstone in Pine Hill Cemetery.

One particularly interesting street name in Auburn is Debardeleben. It was originally called East Street, because it formed the eastern boundary of Auburn, Hendrix says. At some point it was renamed Riley Street after a widow that lived there. Its modern name would come soon after.

In the 1920s several politicians wanted to move Alabama Polytechnic Institute to Montgomery.

“There would be a lot more affluence associated with a college in Montgomery then there would have been in little old Auburn,” Hendrix said. “One of the leading voices to oppose relocating the entire college was a guy from Birmingham named Charles Debardeleben.”

Despite dropping out of Alabama Polytechnic Institute in his senior year, Debardeleben eventually became president of its national alumni association. He took up the fight to keep the school in Auburn.

“An awful lot of people were very relieved, not least of whom were the business owners in the city of Auburn who would have lost their shirts had the college moved away,” Hendrix said. “And so, as a thank-you to Charles Debardeleben for his efforts in keeping the college in Auburn, the city council renamed Riley Street to Debardeleben Street.”

"Auburn: A History in Street Names" is now in its second printing. Hendrix had originally printed 1,500 copies around November of last year, but it sold out in a month. The latest printing was for 3,000 copies.

The book is available in several local stores including J&M, the Auburn University Book Store, Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers and Well Red. All four businesses donate proceeds from the sales to Hendrix’s endowment.

Hendrix has multiple book signings coming up. He will be at Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. and at Well Red on Sept. 1, from 6-8 p.m.