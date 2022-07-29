How fast is north Auburn growing? Well, it just got a new fire station.

The city of Auburn is opening a new $3 million firehouse in August on West Farmville Road, in the rapidly growing northern part of the city.

Fire House No. 6 is a single-story, 8,000-square-foot structure housing living and sleeping quarters, a kitchen, office space, apparatus bay, and parking.

Fifteen firefighters will be stationed at the new facility, with five of them working each 24-hour shift.

“It just increases our capabilities on the north side of town,” said Auburn Fire Chief John Lankford. “Residential growth out there has definitely warranted a fire station in that location.”

While the Auburn Fire Department breaks the city up into what Lankford calls “fire zones,” the firehouses do share areas. Each doesn’t necessarily have to stay in a particular fire zone.

“That station will kind of cover from Shug Jordan, north up to 280 - of course, Donahue, Mrs. James Road, Farmville Road, North College, up Highway 147,” Lankford said.

Yellow caution lights will be added to the east and west sides of the firehouse to warn motorists when fire trucks are pulling onto Farmville Road. Miracle Drive, beside Fire House No. 6, will eventually be paved as well, and a traffic light is expected to be added to that intersection.

While the facility is almost finished, it still has a few punch-list items that need to be taken care of before it opens. Lankford said they are just waiting on some equipment and finishing touches.

The building still has some minor landscaping tasks that need to be finished as well.

“We have tried to incorporate many environmentally friendly or green aspects,” Lankford said. “We will have some fruit bushes and fruit trees. We tried to blend in with the environment the best that we could.”

Lankford thanks the community for its support.

"If we're ever needed by anyone, don’t hesitate to call us," he said. "That's what we're there for.”