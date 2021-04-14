How much will Auburn University tuition and housing cost in the fall? AU trustees meeting to figure it out

Auburn students should find out this week how much it will cost next year to attend and live at the university.
The university’s Board of Trustees will meet Thursday afternoon and Friday morning at the Auburn University Hotel and Conference Center for its spring quarterly meeting, ahead of Saturday’s A Day spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Tuition and housing fees top the trustees’ meeting agenda. Chief Financial Officer Kelli Shomaker is scheduled to brief the trustees on tuition for the 2021-22 year, but the university did not include those recommendations in the board’s meeting materials. Shomaker told the trustees last fall that the university’s finances have held up well during the coronavirus pandemic.
Housing fees were included, however. It appears that Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Bobby Woodard will recommend a 2 percent hike, more or less, across the board for dormitories at the Auburn and Montgomery campuses.
“As we continue planning for the future of campus housing, rental rates will play an essential role in ensuring financial self-sustainability,” stated Kevin Hoult, head of campus housing, in a letter to the trustees. “Collectively, the proposed rate increases will increase (Auburn University Housing) reserves and be allocated to better position (Auburn University Housing) for any new developments, renovation projects and preventive/planned maintenance needs.”
South Donahue will be the priciest spot on the Auburn campus, costing over $6,000 per student for the year, while the remaining dorms on the Hill – which is being phased out by Woodard’s office, will be the cheapest, costing $3,000-4,000 for the year.
Auburn will take over all of the beds at the 160 Ross apartment complex for 2021-22, as part of a lease agreement forged last year to house students off-campus while the university retires the Hill dorms and builds new ones near the center of campus. Those units will go for around $5,000 for the year.
Holloway, Matthews dedications
Trustees and senior university officials will host a ceremony Friday, April 16, at 2 p.m. to formally dedicate Holloway Hall, the former Tiger Hall dormitory in the Village. The new namesake, Bessie Mae Holloway, served as the first Black member of the Auburn University Board of Trustees from 1985-2000.
The trustees voted in February to rename that dorm and one other. The vote came from recommendations made by the task force appointed by the board to address culture and diversity issues on campus.
Eagle Hall, also in the Village, will be rededicated as Matthews Hall in a separate ceremony on Wednesday, April 21. Josetta Brittain Matthews was the first Black student to earn a degree from Auburn and was also the university’s first Black faculty member.