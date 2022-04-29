How often do sexual assaults occur in a rideshare? Companies, police, survivor organizations share data and tips

In light of a recent arrest in Auburn involving a rideshare driver charged with sexually assaulting a passenger, survivor organizations are providing data and safety tips for using ridesharing services.

Although Uber and Lyft have some safety features installed, critics say more needs to be done to protect passengers and drivers from sexual assault and have suggested installing cameras in every car, according to Helping Survivors, an organization that helps victims of all types of sexual abuse and assault.

“Now that rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are all over the place, safety in these rides are things that we need to be aware of,” said Claire Willis, outreach director for Helping Survivors. “Unfortunately, the environment inside these rides are prone to all forms of sexual assault. Some cases in particular are especially tragic.”

Lyft reported 4,158 cases of sexual assault between 2017 and 2019, and Uber reported 5,981 reported cases of sexual assault between 2017 and 2018, according to reports from each company.

The report is broken down into five categories: non-consensual kissing of a non-sexual body part, attempted non-consensual sexual penetration, non-consensual touching of a sexual body part, non-consensual kissing of a sexual body part and non-consensual sexual penetration.

The most commonly reported offense has been in the category of non-consenual touching of a sexual body part. In 2017 through 2018, Uber received a total of 3,000 of these reports in 2017-2018, while Lyft received a total of 2,300 of these reports.

In these same time periods, Uber reported 464 incidents of non-consensual sexual penetration and 587 incidents of attempted non-consensual sexual penetration, while Lyft reported 360 incidents of non-consensual sexual penetration and 320 incidents of attempted non-consensual sexual penetration.

In Lee County, the sheriff’s office reported 62 sexual offenses in 2021, but Sheriff Jay Jones said none of these cases involved a rideshare. This report also does not include sexual abuse of a child under 12, enticing a child for immoral purposes, lack of consent or computer crimes.

The Opelika Police Department reported approximately 49 incidents classified as a sexual assault in 2021, 56 incidents in 2020, 42 in 2019, 49 in 2018 and 38 in 2017. The OPD is not aware of any incidents that have involved a rideshare service.

Safety and screening

After receiving a number of lawsuits in relation to sexual assaults, Uber and Lyft have made some improvements to increase passenger and driver safety.

Uber specifically has added an In-App Emergency button, which allows riders to call 911 from the app. This provides police with a current location, vehicle information and trip details.

A feature called RideCheck detects if a “trip goes unusually off-course or if a possible crash has occurred,” according to the Uber website.

Uber also requires background checks, annual driving checks and random identity checks of drivers.

These checks disqualify individuals with felony convictions, violent misdemeanors or other disqualifying misdemeanors in the last seven years, but Uber also reviews records beyond the seven-year period.

“If we identify a report made at any time in a person’s history for certain serious criminal convictions, the potential driver will be disqualified according to our standards,” the Uber site says.

These include the “attempted” and “conspiracy” crimes associated with sexual assault, sex crimes against children, murder/homicide, manslaughter, terrorism and kidnapping.

Lyft requires a driver to pass a background check, undergo a DMV check and provide up-to-date documents. Lyft also conducts annual checks and has continuous monitoring.

Members of Lyft’s safety team receive six months of specialized training in a variety of areas including speaking with survivors of sexual assault and harassment.

Lyft also has safety features in the app that include smart trip check-in, emergency help and 24/7 critical response line.

Tips and services

Local law enforcement officials stress the importance of being alert and aware of your surroundings and paying attention to warning signs.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey encourages individuals to do homework before taking a car service like Uber or Lyft by checking ratings and reviews and making sure the person and vehicle on the app match with who arrives to pick you up.

While in the vehicle, Healey said to pay attention to the route and know ahead of time the directions to your location.

Helping Survivors adds that individuals should wait inside for the driver, use the mobile app to share driver and trip data with family or friends, ask the driver who they’re picking up before getting in the vehicle, ride in the backseat and don’t share any personal information.

When using a rideshare service, Sheriff Jay Jones advises not to travel alone because there’s safety in numbers.

“One of the things that we like to always remind potential victims is that if something doesn’t seem right, that’s your senses telling you that something’s probably not right,” Jones said. “People shouldn’t ignore those uneasy feelings.

After sensing something’s not right, Jones said, the best thing to do is remove yourself from the situation as soon as possible.

If the situation can’t be avoided, Jones said to yell, scream or do anything possible to draw attention to the situation so a bystander nearby may be able to help.

There are also features on smartphones that will notify police faster than dialing 911, and Jones recommends exploring your phone's settings for these helpful features.

“If you’ve been assaulted, you immediately need to get help,” Healey said. “You need to get someplace safe, call the police, call an ambulance.”

Healey said it’s important for a victim to be medically checked out and to go to the authorities immediately.

“You don’t even want to go home and take a shower first. As soon as you’re able, call the police,” he said. “There’s a lot of evidence that is exchanged when a sexual assault occurs that needs to be captured.”

After notifying the police, victims should also notify the rideshare company as soon as possible. Reports can be made online or through the Uber or Lyft app.

Survivor resources

Local law enforcement agencies refer victims of sexual assault to Rape Counselors of East Alabama or Safe Harbor, Auburn University’s sexual assault response team.

“They are wonderful organizations that do everything they can to help the victims in crisis,” Jones said.

Holland Myers, prevention educator and victim advocate with Rape Counselors of East Alabama, said they’ve seen an increase in sexual assault victims recently.

She said the organization reaches over 8,000 individuals in a year, which includes victims, family members of victims and education and outreach programs. As far as victims and individuals who call the hotline, Myers said they could have anywhere from 2,000 to 5,000 a year.

The organization serves five counties in East Alabama and offers free, confidential services to victims and their families.

“It’s important to note that we’re not just for survivors, we’re for the community as a whole,” Myers said. “We meet survivors where they’re at and we will provide any services that they need.”

This includes a 24-hour anonymous hotline and accompanying survivors to medical appointments, counseling appointments, court trials and more.

“We like to say that we come in as their friend, their support system, whatever they need at the time,” Myers said. “We’re in that unique role where we can shape-shift into whatever they need us to be.”

Victims can also call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) to talk to trained professionals.

The Helping Survivors website provides a comprehensive guide about sexual assault in a rideshare. For more information, visit helpingsurvivors.org/sexually-assaulted-uber-lyft-driver/.