With Independence Day just around the corner, local authorities stressed the importance of staying safe while celebrating with fireworks.

Fire inspector Bob Parsons reminded Opelika residents that it is unlawful to possess and discharge fireworks within the city limits.

“We want everyone to celebrate the Fourth of July safely and responsibly,” he said. “We recommend that citizens who wish to enjoy fireworks let the professionals handle it.”

There were 2022 reports of 11 non-occupational, fireworks-related deaths between June 17 and July 17, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. Five deaths were associated with the misuse of fireworks, three with a device misfire/malfunction and one with unknown circumstances.

Firework cause an average of 18,000 fires per year in the United States, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and 16,900 outside and other fires, according to the City of Opelika. Fireworks lead to an average of three deaths and 40 civilian injuries. It also causes an average of $43 million in direct property damage.

Auburn’s fire chief John Lankford agrees fireworks are a lot of fun, but they are only to be shot by a professional with a permit in the City of Auburn.

“It is against city ordinance to shoot fireworks. It can be dangerous not only for the shooters, but also bystanders.”

Last year, there were approximately 20,000 fires in the U.S. caused by fireworks. There were 9,100 injuries reported with the most common being burns, Lankford said. He added that sparklers burn at 1200 degrees, which account for a large portion of emergency room visits.

“Unfortunately, children ages 10-14 have the highest rate of firework injuries,” he said. “As I said before, fireworks can be fun for the family, but even sparklers can cause injuries.”

Kids love to touch everything in sight, so be mindful of that when near fireworks. When handling fireworks, it’s important to follow the directions, allow professionals to handle them, light them outdoors and keep a bucket of water near you in case of a fire.

For more information, visit the Opelika Fire Department’s website.