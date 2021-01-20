How's the vaccination supply holding up in Lee County? Here's what EAMC and Auburn University say

The local supply of COVID-19 vaccines appears to be holding up so far, but some officials are waiting to hear back from state health officials about when more doses are coming.

East Alabama Medical Center spokesman John Atkinson said that the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has been able to keep the hospital supplied with enough of the Pfizer vaccine to continue inoculating public safety workers, health and nursing home workers across Lee County.

“They’re sending them where they’re being used, and we’ve been using them,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson added that one of EAMC’s advantages thus far is that the hospital purchased a special freezer to store the Pfizer jabs, which must be housed at temperatures well below zero degrees Fahrenheit before they can be warmed up for use.

There are plans to expand vaccinations to more of the local population in the next several weeks, Atkinson said.

State supply

State health officials announced late last week that 130,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alabama. All told, 370,575 doses of the 640,150 doses allocated to the state have been delivered, with the rest yet to come from the federal government.

