Hudson Foundation hosts annual Shop with Santa event for families facing challenging circumstances

A holiday tradition returns to Target in Tigertown Wednesday night as the Hudson Foundation hosts the annual Shop with Santa event for families in the community who are going through hard times.

Tim Hudson, former Auburn and Major League Baseball star and now the head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy, and his wife Kim, a local attorney, started the Hudson Foundation in 2009 with a desire to fill a need in the community.

Their foundation raises funds through annual investments, personal donors, corporate sponsorship, fundraising events and occasional grants to support children and families in need throughout Alabama and Georgia.

The Shop with Santa Program provides children and families who are facing challenging circumstances with a $100 gift card to purchase Christmas gifts for others and themselves.

Every year Santa Claus also attends to read books and meet the children.

“We’ve done this since we started the foundation in 2009,” Kim Hudson said. “It’s something that I always love. I think it fulfills a need for families who may have some financial struggles. Also, it’s just fun.”

The program has evolved and grown over time, and Hudson said about 150 kids have been invited this year.

Target rearranges part of the store to accommodate the shopping event and allows the organization and the families to meet in the back of the store near the Christmas decorations.

Hudson said the kids get to meet Santa, sing Christmas songs and learn about Jesus. Then volunteers help them shop.

Target dedicates three or four register lanes for the shopping event and assigns some employees to wrap the gifts.

“I’ll never forget one group of teenagers, an Opelika police officer brought them, and they came up and they had about 90% kitchen stuff,” Hudson said. “They had a blender, kitchen towels and pots and pans for their mom. I just thought that’s just what it’s about, giving people the opportunity to do that.”

The Hudson Foundation works closely with other nonprofit groups in the area including Esperanza House, Our House and others to try to make sure they find the most deserving families who need a little help during the holiday season.

Carolyn Fichtner, one of the founding members of Esperanza House, said this shopping event is all about building a community.

She said this allows the children to make connections and allows local nonprofit organizations to come together for an important cause.

Fichtner and Odalys Silvera, the executive director of Esperanza House, believe it’s important that these children feel seen and have an opportunity to also shop for themselves, especially the oldest child who they say is usually always looking out for someone else.

Abbie Roy, a graduate student at Auburn University, has volunteered to help with Shop with Santa for the past few years and said she enjoys helping the children shop.

“It’s important for the kids and families,” Roy said. “I think it just lets the kids feel like a normal kid for once.”

Roy has also served three years at Esperanza House, a Christian-based nonprofit organization that focuses on improving the quality of life for Hispanic children and families in the Auburn-Opelika area. With this organization, she tutors kids and helps with events. Many Esperanza kids also participate in the Shop with Santa event.

“A lot of them are taking care of younger siblings most of the day while their parents are working or translating for them or filling out paperwork,” Roy said. “This is an opportunity for them to kind of forget about all of that and have fun, run around and look at all the different toys.”

Fichtner said the Shop with Santa event has become a tradition people look forward to every year.

“People are always happy, they’re excited, it’s fun,” she said.