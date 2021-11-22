Hudson Foundation's Legends Club encourages kids and gives their families Thanksgiving dinner

As part of its annual Legends Club program, the Hudson Family Foundation has given 1,200 local elementary students a $100 gift card to Kroger, allowing them to purchase a Thanksgiving meal for their family.
In the program, students with food insecurities or who are facing hardships are selected by teachers, counselors and principals from every elementary school within Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and Lee County Schools.
Four hundred students are selected from each school district.
Tim Hudson, former Auburn and Major League Baseball star and now the pitching coach at Auburn University, and his wife Kim started the Hudson Foundation in 2009 with a desire to fill a need in the community.
“We wanted to make a tangible difference in places that we saw there was a need,” Kim Hudson said. “We thought we could create something of our own and plug in.”
The Hudson Foundation has several different programs including the Legends Club, which they started six years ago to fight food insecurity.
“We really started realizing the issue of food insecurity in the county,” Hudson said. “This program serves two needs: providing a Thanksgiving meal for a family and encouraging kids.”
Hudson said this year she received an email from a parent in Lee County Schools.
“She explained their situation and that it was a bad one,” Hudson said. “She said, ‘I just told my kids I’m sorry but there’s not going to be a Thanksgiving this year. It’s just not going to work.’ Then she said, ‘Who knew my 10-year-old would provide Thanksgiving? It’s such a blessing.’”
Hudson also said the principal at Cary Woods Elementary, Karen Snyder, told her she saw one of her students at the grocery store shopping for Thanksgiving.
“She said the student was so excited and showed her what he was able to get,” Hudson said.
“These students are selected because they’re overcoming hardships but still come to school every day,” said Jenny Hall, director of operations for the Hudson Family Foundation. “These challenges could include a death of a family member, terminal illnesses, military deployments, economic hardships and more.”
Hudson said the students who are selected receive a certificate that says, “You are a legendary kid and everyone is proud of you.”
She said it’s meant to encourage the kids, build them up and give them a sense of accomplishment.
In past years, the Legends Club would have a big event and celebration at the Auburn Arena with Aubie, Auburn cheerleaders and the band. They also would have a Tiger Walk into the arena for the kids.
This year they were unable to have the event there together because of COVID.
Instead, Hall said that each school had an individual celebration with their students Thursday and Friday.
“We really missed being able to do that, but the schools felt like we needed to wait one more year before we gathered everybody together again, so we wanted to do the safe thing and keep everybody safe,” Hall said.
Hudson said that the schools kept the news a surprise for the students and it was fun to watch their reactions.
“For us, it’s really special just because we get to see these children’s faces light up when we call their name and tell them,” said Anne Busbin, counselor of Richland Elementary.
Busbin has been the school counselor for 14 years and has enjoyed being a part of the Legends Club throughout the years. She said seeing the smile on the student’s faces means everything.
“I think one of the greatest things that the Legends Club does is making a little video that says welcome to the club," Busbin said. "I think it gives the students a feeling of being a part of something more, that they are special and that they can be something.”
Hudson said the video features local kids who are now Auburn student athletes as well as coaches including Bruce Pearl, the Auburn men's basketball coach.
“It’s a really wonderful event," Hall said. "I think the teachers and counselors really love just being able to identify those kids and really do something significant for them to encourage them to keep doing the right thing in and out of school."
In addition to the Legends Club Program, the Hudson Family Foundation has another program in December called Shop with Santa.
Hudson said this program gives 150 kids $100 to shop at Target for Christmas as well as meet Santa and hear about Jesus.
“We never want to take credit for anything,” Hudson said. “We do all this because we’ve been blessed and feel like it’s just our responsibility to give back. Our community is so generous and supportive. So many people have supported us from day one and it’s really been a team effort.”