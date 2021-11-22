Hudson Foundation's Legends Club encourages kids and gives their families Thanksgiving dinner

This year they were unable to have the event there together because of COVID.

Instead, Hall said that each school had an individual celebration with their students Thursday and Friday.

“We really missed being able to do that, but the schools felt like we needed to wait one more year before we gathered everybody together again, so we wanted to do the safe thing and keep everybody safe,” Hall said.

Hudson said that the schools kept the news a surprise for the students and it was fun to watch their reactions.

“For us, it’s really special just because we get to see these children’s faces light up when we call their name and tell them,” said Anne Busbin, counselor of Richland Elementary.

Busbin has been the school counselor for 14 years and has enjoyed being a part of the Legends Club throughout the years. She said seeing the smile on the student’s faces means everything.

“I think one of the greatest things that the Legends Club does is making a little video that says welcome to the club," Busbin said. "I think it gives the students a feeling of being a part of something more, that they are special and that they can be something.”