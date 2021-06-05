Hundreds come to Kiesel Park for Auburn Pride Festival Saturday

Auburn Pride Festival, hosted by Pride on the Plains, Auburn and Opelika’s LGBTQIA+ Pride organization, drew hundreds to Kiesel Park to the free event held on Saturday.

The third Auburn Pride Festival saw vendors, entertainment and exhibitions from noon to 6 p.m., and despite overcast skies later in the afternoon, festival-goers remained positive by dancing and cheering throughout the event.

The organization cancelled the 2020 festival due to COVID-19, and the group’s president, Seth McCollough, shared with the crowd his excitement for the event’s third year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Set up in a similar fashion to a farmer’s market, Pride on the Plains took up space in the City of Auburn park with vendors set up side-by-side under white tents selling candles, jewelry, buttons, t-shirts and other items showcasing visibility and acceptance of all people.

People set up lawn chairs and spread out picnic blankets and lawn chair near the stage, where performances ranged from local organizations to drag entertainers including Jiggly Caliente from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The event also drew all ages: people young and old sat, played or talked to one another at every turn, and many brought pets decked out with colorful collars and costumes.