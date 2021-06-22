Hundreds of pickleball players expected to come to Opelika for summer Paddles at the Plex Pickleball tournament

Hundreds of Pickleball players will once again come to Opelika to compete in this summer’s Paddles at the Plex Tournament in Opelika beginning Thursday.

The tournament, which begins Thursday morning and will last until Sunday evening, will bring players from across 12 states to the Opelika SportsPlex.

According to the City of Opelika Parks and Recreation Department, over 350 players are expected to participate with more than 70 percent of them traveling over 80 miles to get to Opelika.

Though the tournament will primarily consist of players 50 years and over, 35 percent of the players are between the ages of 19 and 49, according to the parks and recreation department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Director of the Parks and Recreation Department Sam Bailey told the O-A News that the sport has quickly grown in popularity, and because of the city’s pickleball facility, the area is able to benefit economically from all of the players who attend the seasonal tournaments.

“It was a big financial commitment by the city but it’s because we realized what it was going to turn into, and it’s been even more than we expected. It’s been awesome,” Bailey said. “We have one of the premier facilities here in the United States, and it’s easy to attract people to come and play.”