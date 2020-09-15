HURRICANE SALLY UPDATES: Warnings continue for flash flooding, tornadoes in local area; slow movement pushes back expected arrival time

*****

MONDAY, SEPT. 14, 2020:

Heavy rains, with as much as 6-12 inches falling Wednesday through Thursday in a zone between Interstate 85 north to Interstate 20, are in the area forecast as Hurricane Sally approaches the Gulf Coast and is expected to slowly march northeast after making landfall sometime Tuesday.

The projected path includes Tallapoosa, Macon, Lee and Chambers counties, all of which are included in a flash flood watch issued Monday by the National Weather Service and expected to remain in effect from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.

State and local emergency entities, including utility companies, hurried Monday with preparations, such as action taken by Gov. Kay Ivey to close Alabama’s beaches.

“As the recently upgraded Hurricane Sally continues heading closer to the Gulf Coast, we must give individuals time to prepare for the anticipated impacts of this storm,” she said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “Through a supplemental state of emergency declaration, I am closing all Alabama beaches.”

The closures became effective at 3 p.m. Monday, as coastal areas are in danger of flooding from storm surge as well as heavy rains.