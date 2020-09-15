HURRICANE SALLY UPDATES: Weather Service adds local wind advisory to flood watch; explains Sally's forecast challenge

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15, 2020
Update 8:35 p.m.
Wind advisory added to flood watch
Lee and surrounding counties remain under a flash flood watch Wednesday through Thursday evening as Hurricane Sally slowly churns toward the area, making landfall Tuesday night.
The slow pace of steady downpour of rain poses a greater threat of flooding, officials warned.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon also added a wind advisory for the area, warning of winds of 25 mph with gusts 35-45 mph possible on a line from Demopolis to Auburn.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weaker trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the National Weather Service reported. “A wind advisory means that wind gusts of 35 mph or more are expected.
“Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure all loose outdoor objects.”
Update, 3:30 p.m.
'Hard to predict'
Update, 3:15 p.m.
LifeSouth seeks blood donations
The following press statement was released Tuesday from LifeSouth:
"The potential impact of Hurricane Sally could be severe, and blood donors are asked to donate now to help prepare for the effect of the storm on Alabama’s blood supply. LifeSouth has experienced a significant number of blood drive cancelations and asks donors to come into a donor center before the storm.
"It is important to build the blood supplies at hospitals across the state with local inventories already low due to summer shortages. All blood types are needed, especially type O and platelet donors.
"Donating in advance supplies the hospitals and assures blood will be available to help those injured during or after the storm.
"Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also needed. Call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org to find the closest blood center or blood drive near you.
"LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood center serving hospitals in Florida, Georgia and Alabama."
UPDATE 10:30 A.M.
Flash flooding and the possibility of tornadoes continue in the forecast for east-central Alabama, as slow-moving Hurricane Sally is expected to remain a strong storm system when it arrives locally sometime Thursday and into Friday.
Emergency management agencies from local, state and federal levels are scurrying with preparations and warnings to local populace to get prepared now before the storm hits full force. Strong breezes and chances of rain arrived Tuesday in Lee County.
“Hurricane Sally is NOT to be taken for granted,” Gov. Kay Ivey said during a 10 a.m. Tuesday press conference, warning that there is a potential for record flooding in Alabama after Sally makes landfall, expected sometime Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service reported that 8-10 inches of rain could move into the Montgomery area, “and as we move into Friday, Sally is going to progress up I-85,” a spokesman said.
Forecasts for the Lee County area call for 4-8 inches of rain, with a flash flood watch in effect from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning.
More details will be added to this running story throughout the weather event.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14, 2020:
Heavy rains, with as much as 6-12 inches falling Wednesday through Thursday in a zone between Interstate 85 north to Interstate 20, are in the area forecast as Hurricane Sally approaches the Gulf Coast and is expected to slowly march northeast after making landfall sometime Tuesday.
The projected path includes Tallapoosa, Macon, Lee and Chambers counties, all of which are included in a flash flood watch issued Monday by the National Weather Service and expected to remain in effect from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.
State and local emergency entities, including utility companies, hurried Monday with preparations, such as action taken by Gov. Kay Ivey to close Alabama’s beaches.
“As the recently upgraded Hurricane Sally continues heading closer to the Gulf Coast, we must give individuals time to prepare for the anticipated impacts of this storm,” she said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “Through a supplemental state of emergency declaration, I am closing all Alabama beaches.”
The closures became effective at 3 p.m. Monday, as coastal areas are in danger of flooding from storm surge as well as heavy rains.
“Alabamians are no stranger to tropical weather and the significant damage these storms can do,” Ivey said. “Locals will need to prepare their homes, businesses and personal property for imminent storm surge, heavy rain and flash flooding.”
Weather officials warned that “a Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued."
Alabama Power Company recently returned crews from assisting in the aftermath of previous storms in Louisiana and Texas, and now it is staging crews in Alabama preparation for Hurricane Sally.
“Alabama Power is closely watching the weather and moving resources closer to the coast so they are in position as a precaution and in preparation,” spokesman Mike Jordan said. “Our customers should stay weather-aware and make sure they have their storm plans in place.”
Anyone needing assistance or to report a power outage with Alabama Power may do so by calling 1-800-888-2726.
