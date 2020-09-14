Hurricane Sally's slow march prompts local flash flood watch

Heavy rains, with as much as 6-12 inches falling Wednesday through Thursday in a zone between Interstate 85 north to Interstate 20, are in the area forecast as Hurricane Sally approaches the Gulf Coast and is expected to slowly march northeast after making landfall sometime Tuesday.
The projected path includes Tallapoosa, Macon, Lee and Chambers counties, all of which are included in a flash flood watch issued Monday by the National Weather Service and expected to remain in effect from 1 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.
State and local emergency entities, including utility companies, hurried Monday with preparations, such as action taken by Gov. Kay Ivey to close Alabama’s beaches.
“As the recently upgraded Hurricane Sally continues heading closer to the Gulf Coast, we must give individuals time to prepare for the anticipated impacts of this storm,” she said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “Through a supplemental state of emergency declaration, I am closing all Alabama beaches.”
The closures became effective at 3 p.m. Monday, as coastal areas are in danger of flooding from storm surge as well as heavy rains.
“Alabamians are no stranger to tropical weather and the significant damage these storms can do,” Ivey said. “Locals will need to prepare their homes, businesses and personal property for imminent storm surge, heavy rain and flash flooding.”
Weather officials warned that “a Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued."
Alabama Power Company recently returned crews from assisting in the aftermath of previous storms in Louisiana and Texas, and now it is staging crews in Alabama preparation for Hurricane Sally.
“Alabama Power is closely watching the weather and moving resources closer to the coast so they are in position as a precaution and in preparation,” spokesman Mike Jordan said. “Our customers should stay weather-aware and make sure they have their storm plans in place.”
Anyone needing assistance or to report a power outage with Alabama Power may do so by calling 1-800-888-2726.
