Hurtsboro teen killed Friday night during crash at U.S. 431

A 16-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening in Russell County.

The teen, of Hurtsboro, was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion and was killed at the intersection of Alabama 26 and U.S. 431 after being struck by a pickup truck, according to the Opelika Post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

An 18-year-old passenger in the Saturn was also injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The truck, a 2001 Ford Super Duty, was driven by Justin L. Lowell, 24, of Columbus, Ga. Lowell and a female passenger were both injured and transported to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

The crash occurred about 15 miles west of Hurtsboro. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.