Husband charged with manslaughter, daughter with neglect after death of 72-year-old Valley woman

A Valley man has been charged with manslaughter, elderly abuse and first-degree neglect following an investigation into the death of his 72-year-old wife in March, according to a press release from Mike Reynolds, the Valley chief of police. The couple's daughter was also charged with elderly abuse and first-degree neglect.

An investigation found that Janice Ramsey Hawkins, who had diabetes, had not seen a doctor since 2019, and none of the prescriptions for her nine different medications had been refilled since 2018, according to the report from Reynolds.

Hawkins was found dead on March 16 in the living room of her Valley home in the 3600 block of 24th Avenue. She was in the presence of her husband, Walter Alfred Hawkins, 74, and her daughter, Christy Lee Hawkins, 45.

After responding to a call about her death and going to her house, Valley Police Department officers called investigators to the scene based on the living conditions inside and the appearance of her body, according to the press release.

When Valley Police investigators arrived, they documented the scene, took statements from the husband and daughter and, after conferring with the district attorney’s office, had Hawkins' body transported to the medical examiner’s office in Montgomery pending an autopsy.

The autopsy, completed May 4, found that Hawkins’ cause of death was "failure to thrive" associated with complications of diabetes, according to the press release.

The completed autopsy report listed five key reasons for the evaluation of failure to thrive:

Malnutrition.

Underweight according to National Institute of Health standards (Body mass index of 14 kilograms per meter squared).

Sunken eyes and prominent ribs.

Dehydration as evidenced by "skin tenting."

Deplorable living conditions, including dirty clothing, foul odor and roach infestation.

Following the release of the autopsy, and with approval of the district attorney’s office of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, Walter Alfred Hawkins and Christy Lee Hawkins were arrested and charged with elderly abuse and first-degree neglect, with the husband of the deceased receiving the additional charge of manslaughter.

They were both transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.