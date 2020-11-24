I-85 backed up due to several car accidents

Interstate 85 northbound near Tiger Town is backed up due to several different automobile accidents late Tuesday afternoon.

“We actually had several different crashes,” Opelika Police Capt. Shane Healey said. “We had a two-car crash just north of Exit 60 that caused a slow-down, then we had an accident that involved a log truck, a Coca-Cola delivery truck and four cars and then, back behind that, we had another accident involving two cars.”

No life-threatening injuries have been reported from any of the three automobile accidents, police said.

Though police said the right lane of I-65 northbound has been cleared of debris and is allowing drivers to proceed, law enforcement is still urging drivers to avoid the area.

Northbound traffic was backed up past the Bent Creek Road exit, as of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday

