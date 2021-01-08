 Skip to main content
I-85 expected to slow Sunday due to utility work
I-85 expected to slow Sunday due to utility work

I-85 (copy)

Traffic is expected to slow this Sunday on I-85 around Opelika.

 From the files of the Opelika-Auburn News

Drivers might want to avoid Interstate-85 this weekend due to slow traffic.

Utility work is expected to slow down thru traffic on I-85 North and South through Opelika on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon, according to Opelika officials.

The work from the Alabama Department of Transportation will affect several miles in both directions around Opelika and is necessary for the future interchange project at Exit 60, the city said.

“Opelika Power Services, Point Broadband, Spectrum and WOW will be removing and relocating overhead wires to allow for the safe completion of the work,” a release from the city reads. “The City of Opelika would like to encourage drivers to please plan accordingly, be patient and drive safely.”

