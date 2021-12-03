'I always wanted to be the house that people drove by': Auburn man and his kids create Christmas light show

“My son, as he’s gotten older, is more protective of me. With the stuff on the roof, he’s like, ‘Dad, you’re not getting on the roof. I’ll do it.'"

Walker said it takes two weeks every year to unpack and set up the lights in his front yard and about four hours just to map out the extension cords.

There are about 130 extension cords of varying lengths that have to be mapped out perfectly, and about 20,000 light bulbs.

“I always look forward to it every year and I know a lot of people come to see it,” Harleigh said. “I just love that people can enjoy it as their own tradition every year.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

'A bonding thing'

Robert was excited to be a part of the tradition again this year after not being able to help last year. He is in the Alabama National Guard and was on COVID relief and riot control orders last year. The family wasn’t able to see him much.

“It’s a bonding thing," the son said. "Every time we do this, we always have fun being together putting up these lights. Being able to help this year was definitely a morale booster.”