"I can't tell you how this warmed my heart": Nancy Davis wins lifetime impact award

For Toomer’s 2000, Davis stayed up all night helping others put the fabric on the tiger tail and she said she felt a “real sense of community.”

“I had several people yesterday and last night say to me, ‘Can we do that again, yet?’” Davis laughed.

Blessing on the Corner, which has been around for about a decade, occurs every fall at the beginning of the football season, and Davis said various community ministers and clergymen from different churches come to bless Toomer’s Corner.

“I wouldn’t trade a day for living anywhere else,” Davis said.

Davis was born in Dothan, Ala., and grew up in Miami. She came to Auburn for college and graduated in 1975, then attended Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham.

After graduating from law school, Davis got married, returned to Auburn and started her practice in 1978.

Davis specializes in real estate development, corporate law and estate planning, and she said she’s had a special interest in working with the developers of downtown Auburn.

Davis said her favorite part of the job is the people.