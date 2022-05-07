'I love the journey': Here's why three mothers decided to also become foster parents

This Mother’s Day during National Foster Care Month, three local women share their fostering stories and reflect on why they decided to become a foster mom.

They described the process of helping children in need and providing them with a safe and loving home as a struggle that brings indescribable joy and strengthens their own families.

Emily Murray said it’s not about having a bigger family.

Though she’s contemplated adopting several times, the mother of four said she’s had to “lay down her pride” and focus on what’s best for the foster children in her charge.

“We’re not in this to gain more children, but to just love on families,” Murray said. “Our ultimate goal is healing in their family and for them to go back to their original family.”

‘Tapestry of hope’

Kim Dixon says she and her husband Brandon have always had a place in their hearts for children and orphans.

Before they got married, Brandon did missionary work with children in Guatemala, Japan and Romania, while Kim served in orphanages in Honduras, the Bahamas and Alabama.

As a couple, they’ve worked with foster children in group home settings in Alabama, Florida and Alaska.

Today, Dixon, 40, is a faith-based counselor and owner of Pathways to Hope Counseling in Opelika, and Brandon works for Habitat for Humanity.

When Dixon had trouble getting pregnant, they began considering becoming foster parents.

“I think even before we knew that we were going to have the fertility problems, the Lord had already laid working with children that had been abandoned, neglected or abused on our hearts,” Dixon said. “I think it’s just always been something the Lord had been preparing us to do.”

Dixon said they tried fertility treatments and she later gave birth to a son, Luke, who is now 8. He was born five weeks early and had trouble gaining weight at first.

“Sometimes you’re not prepared for the hard times,” Dixon said. “It’s important to always lean on God and to trust him to get through the hard times, but to surround yourself with a village of other families and women and to not be afraid to reach out for support.”

Wanting to have another child, Dixon tried fertility treatments again but said she felt like the Lord was calling them towards adoption. The Dixons received their first foster care placement, a 10-year-old girl, in January.

“God completely exceeded our expectations with Luke and now with (our foster daughter),” she said.

The Dixons are currently in the process of adopting their foster daughter, whom Dixon calls an answer to prayer and a natural fit for the family.

“I love the journey and just the hope that comes with fostering; there’s this beautiful redemption story,” Dixon said. “As she comes into our story and we come into hers, there’s just this beautiful tapestry of hope weaved throughout, and we’re so honored to be a part of that.”

Dixon said that part of being a foster mom is dealing with past trauma, and she couldn’t do it without family, friends and other supporters. She described parenting as “the hardest job you ever love doing.”

Answering a need

Kelly Monk, 48, is a pediatric occupational therapist from Auburn who decided to respond to the need for foster families in Lee County after attending an educational meeting at First Baptist Church in Opelika.

“We are believers, and the Bible is our guide for our family and how we choose to live our life,” Monk said. “The Lord is very clear about looking out for those that are vulnerable. … We knew that we could prove a safe, stable, Christ-centered home for kids who needed it.”

Monk and her husband Michael, owner of Michael Allen Homes, have four biological children: Andrew, 22; Jessie, 19; Lydia, 17; and Hannah, 12.

In 2019, she and Michael got their license to be foster parents. They have cared for four babies, including a 2-day-old and an 8-week-old, and they are currently in the process of adopting 2-year-old twin girls.

Monk said she’s had an “overwhelming love” for the babies in her care, and she loves them like her own.

Becoming foster parents and adopting were never things that Monk and her husband considered, Monk said, until her brother and sister-in-law became foster parents in Birmingham about nine years ago.

“We were kind of on the backside of parenting,” Monk said. “We just wanted to provide a safe place, and then the Lord clearly had other plans for us.”

Starting the fostering process, the Monks agreed they weren’t going to adopt, but she said they had a change of heart after much prayer.

Monk said the hardest part of the process is having unanswered questions and feeling a “huge emptiness” when the kids have to leave.

“That was truly devastating for me,” she said. “It was a true grief process, I would say, but also you know that it means you loved well. And I would say not to let your fears of getting too attached hold you back.”

Monk said she’s enjoyed the opportunity to share her faith with others and form relationships with people who normally wouldn’t cross her path.

It’s also been a joy, she said, to see her biological children welcome foster kids and share excitement over adopting the twins.

Healing families

Emily Murray, 38, a math and intervention teacher at Auburn High School, never thought she would have a big family, and at one point in her life didn’t think she would even have children.

Murray and her husband Devin now have four biological children: Dean, an eighth-grader; Emma James, a sixth-grader; Preston, and fourth-grader; a second-grader. They are also fostering twin boys, who are in the process of being adopted by a family in Kentucky.

Murray said she decided to become a foster mom in 2015 after listening to a sermon about taking care of orphans and widows.

“Our pastor very clearly pointed out that we as believers are not doing that,” Murray said, “and just explained the need that there was in the Birmingham area for good families to become foster families.”

After moving to Auburn, she and Devin, owner of Gulf States Financial, got their license and received their first placement in 2020.

“I just normally look at the world with rose-colored glasses and in my ignorance it never occurred to me that foster families would also be abusive,” she said. “It just broke my heart.”

Murray said it’s been an “eye-opening experience” and that she’s had to learn how to deal with the trauma and abuse the kids have gone through.

She said her husband has “been in the thick of it” with her, and she’s proud to see her biological children interact with and love the children in their care.

“It’s been a really good way to kind of introduce our kids to what we believe as Christians is a fallen world,” she said. “I’m just so proud of them. It’s super hard sometimes. It’s difficult to love and let go.”

Murray encourages everyone to participate in foster care in some way and said the experience has “probably been one of the biggest joys” of her life.

“We’re picking up pieces, we’re putting things back together, we’re making things whole again,” she said. “It can be overwhelming at what we get to learn and get to know, but it’s drawn us closer together as a family as we have also expanded.”