‘I plan to keep it up year round;’ Habitat for Humanity new homeowner receives American flag on Flag Day

Auburn’s newest Habitat for Humanity homeowner received an American flag in honor of Flag Day and to celebrate their new home.

Every June 14, the Light Horse Harry Lee Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution presents one of the Habitat partner families with a flag. Angela and Venice Harris were this year’s recipients.

Angela Harris, 56, has lived in Auburn her whole life. When Habitat for Humanity built a home for her and her husband last summer, she said it was a blessing and she was speechless when they officially moved in.

“It was such a blessing and it brought such joy, peace and love,” she recalled.

Harris described receiving the flag this year as another blessing.

“The flag means a lot and it’s very important to me,” she said. “I plan to keep it up year round.”

Tuesday morning, the flag was hung outside her home on one of the columns of her front porch, which she described as one of her favorite areas of the house.

Mark Grantham, executive director of the Auburn-Opelika chapter of Habitat for Humanity, said Harris’ home is the 70th house the organization has built, and they are currently working on No. 71, which is under construction around the corner.

“Part of the blessing of this ministry is the community building,” Grantham said. “We have thousands of volunteers that work on all these different homes. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Grantham said the Habitat for Humanity mission is to build homes, community and hope.

“We’re helping one family become a homeowner, putting a new house on the street, improving our streets and improving our community,” he said.

To build one of these homes, Grantham said, it takes about six to nine months and involves 1,500 to 2,000 volunteers, including Auburn University building science students.

Grantham said the work they do is only possible with the help of volunteers and with the help of the City of Auburn and Mayor Ron Anders.

“Habitat is a proven servant of our community,” Anders said. “They are a great example of why nonprofits that serve our citizens are such an important part of our community. I’m proud and our city is proud to support the endeavors of Habitat Humanity in Auburn, and we will continue to support Habitat to the best of our abilities.”

Anders said that Tuesday’s flag dedication was a beautiful picture of a great partnership between all parties involved.

“The flag represents our freedom, and Habitat represents the hope for a family to have a great place to live,” Anders said. “Those are two good symbols for Auburn citizens to be proud of.”

On Tuesday, members of DAR gave speeches about the history of the American flag and presented one to Angela Harris.

Teresa Hall, DAR historian and chairman of the flag committee, told the story about a boy named Bob Heft who designed the current flag with 50 stars as part of his high school history project during his junior year in the 1950s.

Hall then presented Harris with the United States Flag Code, which lists the specific days Congress asks individuals to fly the flag as well as rules and how to care for it.

“It’s just such an honor to see flags flying,” said Hall, “and to be able to give a new homeowner a flag just swells all of our hearts in the DAR. To honor a new homeowner and to honor the flag at the same time is a blessing.”