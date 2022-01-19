‘I think we’re going to be good neighbors’: Opelika council clears way for new housing development

The proposed density is 2.35 dwelling units per acre.

Two new streets will be added for access to Laurel Lakes. One will connect to North Uniroyal Road and the other will connect to Ridge Road.

The total acreage for the development is about 160 acres and will have a minimum lot range between 9,000 and 10,000 square feet.

Mosley said they don’t know what the average square feet of the homes will be yet, but there will likely be a variety of differently sized homes.

“We continue to see a desire for more housing and this will include both some homes that would be in the lineup of entry level and some that will be a little bit larger in size,” Mosley said. “I think it provides some different options and will continue the growth of Opelika.”

Blake Rice said the average price of the homes will be in the mid-to-low $300,000 range.

The builder for this development is Stone Martin Builders, a company from Opelika.

Frank Plan, President of Stone Martin Builders, said they decided to develop the subdivision in this location because “it’s a growing area and it makes a lot of sense.”