‘I think we’re going to be good neighbors’: Opelika council clears way for new housing development

Neighbors are applauding the land surveyors and builders who are planning to create a new subdivision in Opelika for meeting their needs after calling for them to change their plans and add a buffer of land between their property and the new development.
The Opelika City Council held a public hearing at their meeting Tuesday night to consider the adoption of a zoning ordinance and zoning map for Laurel Lakes, the new subdivision located between Ridge Road and North Uniroyal Road.
Two property owners who live adjacent to the development spoke about their approval for the plan and their appreciation for the developers being willing to work with them. The council approved the ordinance to re-zone the area, making way for the new development.
Fred Cotney, 69, lives off Ridge Road to the east side of the development and owns livestock.
“We were concerned about the livestock, but they gave us bigger buffer zones between our property and bigger lots,” Cotney said. “I think it’s going to work good, and I think we’re going to be good neighbors.”
Matt Mosley, Opelika Planning Director, said the “development would put a significant portion into open space, increase about half the lots from 60(-foot) by 150 to 72 by 150 and increase some of the buffers.”
Mosley said that the plan would make the buffers part of the Homeowner’s Association space, which is “less likely to be cut down by individual property owners and provides more protection to the adjoining property owners.”
Blake Rice, Vice President of Barrett Simpson Engineering, said they are aware some of the property owners are concerned about the open space and buffer areas becoming HOA property and concerns that the association might create walking trails in their property lines.
“I’d just like to state our commitment to restricting HOA from doing so,” Rice said. “We will handle that.”
Sonny Mitchell the other property owner who lives to the south of the development said he just wanted to “echo” Cotney’s statement of approval.
“I appreciate Frank Plan and Blake Rice for working with us and being willing to hear our concerns. I think a lot of times these things don’t always work like that, but it did,” Mitchell said. “I feel pretty good about what they’re going to do, and I appreciate what they’re willing to do for us to protect our property and liability with livestock.”
The proposed development project, which was presented for its first reading on Tuesday, will consist of approximately 338 single-family homes.
The proposed density is 2.35 dwelling units per acre.
Two new streets will be added for access to Laurel Lakes. One will connect to North Uniroyal Road and the other will connect to Ridge Road.
The total acreage for the development is about 160 acres and will have a minimum lot range between 9,000 and 10,000 square feet.
Mosley said they don’t know what the average square feet of the homes will be yet, but there will likely be a variety of differently sized homes.
“We continue to see a desire for more housing and this will include both some homes that would be in the lineup of entry level and some that will be a little bit larger in size,” Mosley said. “I think it provides some different options and will continue the growth of Opelika.”
Blake Rice said the average price of the homes will be in the mid-to-low $300,000 range.
The builder for this development is Stone Martin Builders, a company from Opelika.
Frank Plan, President of Stone Martin Builders, said they decided to develop the subdivision in this location because “it’s a growing area and it makes a lot of sense.”
Plan said Laurel Lakes is across the street from another area that Stone Martin is currently developing called Towne Lake.
All city council members voted in agreement to amend the zoning classification of Laurel Lakes from a low-density residential district to a planned unit development for the single-family residential community.
In other business the council:
- Swore in Tim Aja as the new Ward 3 city councilman.
- Proclaimed the month of January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month for the City of Opelika.
- Approved a resolution to allow the Auburn Flyers Cycling Club to hold the 6th annual bicycle race in downtown Opelika on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 6 a.m.
- Approved a resolution to purchase GameTime Playground Equipment and Repair Services for the Opelika Parks and Recreation Department at a cost of $68,843.34.
- Approved a resolution to purchase eight charging stations for Opelika Power Services at a cost of $86,080.00. Funding will come from System Expansion and Upgrades.
- Approved a resolution to purchase Fire Eye hardware, software, licenses and services for the Information Technology Department to protect the city computer system. Estimated cost $115,917.54 to be funded from IT Capital outlay budget.
- Approved a resolution to accept the proposal and authorize the award of contract to Sain Associates, Inc. for professional engineering services for the pedestrian/bicycle route along Waverly Parkway. The estimated cost is $162,400, which will come from the unassigned fund balance.