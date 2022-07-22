‘I was not ready for that blue line:’ Baby Steps helps student mothers at Auburn University

When on a trip to Colorado in 2019, Ashley felt funny. Not nauseous, like she was going to throw up, but something felt off. She thought that maybe it was traveling nerves, which she doesn’t normally have.

When she came back and the feeling didn’t shake, she went to buy over-the-counter nausea medication. Then, she realized that she didn’t remember the last time she had a period. She decided to take a pregnancy test.

“I said some curse words, I’m not even going to lie,” said Ashley, who is now 25. “I was like, ‘Ah, that’s a blue line.’ And I was not ready for that blue line.”

For Ashley, terminating the pregnancy was not a real consideration for her. Neither was dropping out of Auburn University.

“I thought I was just going to bulldoze through it, but life humbled me,” she said. “Going through pregnancy humbled me. You think that you can keep up with the pace that you normally go, but it does take a lot out of you to grow another person.”

Last month, the Supreme Court of the United States decided in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to an abortion. In Alabama, abortion is now illegal, except when there is a serious medical emergency. As a result, people facing unplanned pregnancies in Alabama will likely carry their baby to term.

Kaitlyn Willing is the director of operations at Baby Steps, a non-profit organization in Auburn that provides support and community to pregnant and parenting students. She said student mothers face unique challenges that make it difficult to finish their degrees.

“A lot of [student parents] drop out because they don’t have the resources to stay in school, and so that’s what we provide,” Willing said. “If they are wanting to finish their degree, an unplanned pregnancy shouldn’t have to stop that. To truly empower a female in today’s world means giving her the option to stay in school and raise the baby and have a little bit of extra help so she can do that.”

As a pregnant student, Ashley had a full-time class schedule and also worked full-time to support herself. In a fisheries class she took, she was required to travel to different ponds, in the summer heat, sometimes with no bathrooms available.

Soon enough, it became clear to her that the mental and physical stress she was under was too much. She decided to medically withdraw.

After working for a year to pay the money she owed the university, Ashley returned to her classes, now a student mother. She said it was difficult.

“I was commuting from Tallassee,” she said. “So I was leaving my house around 6:30 every morning with my child, dropping him off at daycare, getting to work by 7:45. … I would clock out to go to class, go back to work. … I’d work until 5, pick up my child, drive all the way back to Tallassee. That was my daily routine.”

The routine was taxing on her, but more than that, it did not give her much time to spend with her son. She wouldn’t get back home until 6 p.m., and by that time, he needed to get ready for bed.

“But that was the time I was walking through the door,” she said. “I hadn’t fed him, I hadn’t bathed him, I hadn’t gotten to read bedtime stories, I didn’t — I didn’t get any of those opportunities on that type of schedule, so it was just very overwhelming. There was a lot of me in different areas where I couldn’t fully be present.”

Ashley had heard of Baby Steps through a sign she saw in a bathroom on campus while she was pregnant, but she didn’t reach out and ask for help because she didn’t think that she would need it. Once she was a mother, she realized how much she did.

After reaching out to Baby Steps, Ashley moved into the house that Baby Steps owns for student mothers. When she had nighttime classes, Baby Steps arranged for volunteers to watch her son. Now, she didn’t have to decide whether to go to class or stress about finding a babysitter.

“They took out a lot of the things that weighed on me, so that way I could be me again,” she said.

Filling a need

Baby Steps opened its doors in Auburn in 2017. Since then, Willing said, they have served over 70 student mothers, whether that be through housing, community support or other resources.

For student mothers living on the Baby Steps property, a live-in support and a student resident assistant provide whatever the mothers may need, so student mothers “constantly have someone they can go to,” Willing said.

A baby boutique on the property has clothes, bottles, diapers, wipes and other things mothers may need, all for free, either new or “gently loved,” Willing said. She wants the support they offer to communicate to student mothers that they are not alone in their experience.

Student mothers get coffee together once a week, also free of charge. Willing said this gives them the opportunity to talk with other student moms or study for classes.

Because of the unique struggles faced by student mothers, Willing said it is an invisible population on Auburn’s campus. When she had an unplanned pregnancy during her time at Auburn, before Baby Steps was formed, she was lonely. She said she thought she was the only pregnant student on campus and there were no resources to help her.

“When I told my professor, they actually sent me to the office of disabilities, and I got laughed out of the office of disabilities, because they didn’t know what to do with me,” she said with a laugh. “There was not really a protocol or something in place to help students who had found out that they had an unplanned pregnancy.”

When a recent social media post from Baby Steps went viral, Willing said students from all over the United States messaged the organization, asking if they could join the program if they transferred to Auburn.

“What people have to understand is there’s not another nonprofit like Baby Steps,” Willing said. “We truly are the first of our kind to see this population in need and try to fill it.”

Baby Steps is currently raising money to hire an expansion team to train future Baby Steps chapters on other campuses, starting with the University of Central Florida.

“It's our goal to be able to make it a simplified process to where we can deliver in a cookie cutter box: ‘This is exactly how you run Baby Steps on your campus,’” Willing said.