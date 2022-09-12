If you like Well Red, then you'll probably also dig Well Red Two

Area book and coffee lovers may soon see a new Well Red open on North Donahue, just off Shug Jordan Parkway.

The local Auburn bookstore and coffee shop favorite has begun making plans to open its second location, to be called Well Red Two.

“We’re just looking for a new location,” said Richard Tomasello, owner of Well Red. “We've had great success in our current place and we're going to stay there. We just saw an opportunity on that side of town that we thought would be good.”

Well Red Two's proposed site is expected to feature a 4,000-square-foot bookstore, coffee shop and a drive-thru window for those who want to get their coffee and drinks on the run.

“We will definitely have the same concept overall,” Tomasello said. “We'll see what the sales mix ends up being as far as books to coffee and pastries and beer and wine, but the same concept.”

Tomasello said he had looked at several locations along Shug Jordan and East University before deciding on the North Donahue Drive property.

“With this new Farmville Road development, there's just a lot of stuff over there, and on that side of town there's not a whole lot of actual businesses,” he said. “And so that kind of intersection specifically was very attractive.”

Tomasello said he wants Well Red Two to be a place for open mic nights, poetry readings and wine tastings, just like the original location of Well Red.

“A lot of the things that we like to do is give people a space to gather for different events,” Tomasello said. “So just a place where people can gather and have events like that is, I think, great for the area.”

No decision has been made on when construction will begin. While the Auburn Planning Commission has approved the business, it still needs to go before the Auburn City Council for final approval.