If you’re 75 or older, or a first responder, call this number to schedule your free COVID-19 vaccination

Alabamians age 75 and older, as well as first responders, can soon receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Friday that Alabamians 75-years-old or older will receive COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as first responders such as law enforcement and firefighters. Vaccinations will be by appointment only effective Jan. 18, on a first-come, first-served basis.
The addition of these groups is not a full expansion into the next phase of the vaccine rollout, ADPH said in a Friday news release.
“I appreciate the swift work of ADPH to establish a system to efficiently provide our limited resources of vaccine to as many Alabamians as possible,” Gov. Ivey said in the news release. “It is critical for everyone to remain patient; demand is high, and supply is low. ADPH and their partners are working around-the-clock to assist as many people as they can.”
To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination, individuals may call the ADPH toll-free phone number at 1-855-566-5333. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Vaccination locations can be viewed at this link, https://go.usa.gov/xARKp and additional specific information, such as what to bring and what to wear, will be provided when appointments are made.
If wanting to be vaccinated at sites other than a county health department, such as a private provider, individuals should contact those sites directly.
The state continues to vaccinate more than 326,000 health care workers and nursing home residents who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19. As the vaccine uptake for this group is satisfied, ADPH is now encouraging sites to vaccinate persons in the 75-and-up age group and those in the law enforcement to prevent loss of vaccines due to cold chain storage requirements.
“We recognize that demand for vaccine exceeds supply,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “While there is still an insufficient amount of the vaccine supply, we want to maximize our resources to help protect Alabamians at high risk.”
Harris says county health departments are working with their local points of distribution to assess what their vaccination reach has been. Decisions about upcoming groups to receive the vaccine are made at the community level with community engagement.
If the high-risk population has been covered adequately, providers can then begin vaccinating people in the other priority groups, he says.
Nearly 350,000 people in the state of Alabama qualify for a vaccine at 75-years-old and older.