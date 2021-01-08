If you’re 75 or older, or a first responder, call this number to schedule your free COVID-19 vaccination

Alabamians age 75 and older, as well as first responders, can soon receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Friday that Alabamians 75-years-old or older will receive COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as first responders such as law enforcement and firefighters. Vaccinations will be by appointment only effective Jan. 18, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The addition of these groups is not a full expansion into the next phase of the vaccine rollout, ADPH said in a Friday news release.

“I appreciate the swift work of ADPH to establish a system to efficiently provide our limited resources of vaccine to as many Alabamians as possible,” Gov. Ivey said in the news release. “It is critical for everyone to remain patient; demand is high, and supply is low. ADPH and their partners are working around-the-clock to assist as many people as they can.”

To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination, individuals may call the ADPH toll-free phone number at 1-855-566-5333. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.