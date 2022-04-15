If you're a citizen of Opelika, figure out which ward you live in and attend a redistricting workshop just for you

Now that the Opelika City Council has held a public hearing about redistricting the city boundaries, each of the five wards will be hosting public workshops within the next two weeks where citizens can express opinions and ask questions.

Billy Allen, president of the Lee County NAACP, requested the city hold these public hearings to “provide for every citizen to be educated on the impact of redistricting.”

“The public hearing in each ward will provide for better accessibility for all citizens of Opelika, and also it will provide for open dialogue,” Allen said at the city council meeting on April 5. “We believe that a public hearing in each ward would provide for the total inclusion of all citizens.”

Allen said redistricting is a “complex” process that happens once every 10 years. He and the NAACP plan to assist the citizens of Opelika and help them understand the process.

In 2020 the U.S. Census Bureau recorded that Opelika grew 17% since 2010, making the total population 30,995. Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley said he thinks the population is actually higher than what was recorded.

Because of the growth, the city needed to review and redraw the district boundaries to give each district equal representation and equal population numbers.

“I respectfully believe that the recommended plan provides fair and effective representation for all the people of the city, provides the opportunity for all voters to elect candidates of their choice, and is fully compliant with the requirement of federal and state law,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in his redistricting report.

According to Fuller’s report, the development and annexations that have occurred in the city made the districts disproportionate in size.

“The overall goal was to rebalance the populations between districts and accommodate for increases in the fastest-growing areas of the city such as District 2, District 4 and District 5,” the report said. “The recommended map creates five districts of substantially equal population with a maximum population deviation of less than 5% of the ideal population.”

Mosley explained that each ward within the redistricting map must be as close as possible to an equal population within 5% plus or minus; should have a single unbroken border; should be “relatively compact to the extent possible and nearby areas of population should not be bypassed in favor of more distant populations"; must be easily identified by manmade boundaries such as center lines of streets, railroads and waterways; should keep neighborhoods intact within the same district; and should avoid the unnecessary pairing of incumbent councilmen.

“No district should be drawn for the purpose of diluting the voting strengths of any language, ethnic or racial minority group,” Mosley said. “Additionally, we’re not allowed to design the districts solely on the purpose of race.”

“As far as the proposal, it seems good to me,” said Ward 3 Councilman Tim Aja. “I haven’t heard any issues, and as far as Ward 3 and the way it looks like they’re proposing to redistrict, everything looks good.”

Council President and Ward 4 Councilman Eddie Smith said he believes the proposal meets the requirements and keeps an equal number of registered voters in each ward. He said it “retains the two wards that are minority majority.”

Todd Rauch, Ward 5 councilman, said he doesn’t like that he will be losing some areas within his district but after meeting with Mosley believes “it’s the best redistricting” that Ward 5 can get.

“This is the first time that he had to do the redistricting, but I think he’s done a great job with it,” Rauch said. “He’s a great city planner and he thinks a lot about what is best for Opelika and what we’re going to look like in the future. I really think that these redistricting lines, they reflect that very well.”

The City of Opelika invites the public to attend the workshops and to express opinions about the proposed plan and map. If unable to attend the workshop, individuals can submit opinions and comments to the Office of the City Clerk at 204 S. Seventh St.

Citizens can also view the recommended plan and map in the Office of the City Clerk during business hours or on the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov.

The city will have six months to finalize the boundary lines, but the areas proposed to change wards won’t officially move until after the 2025 election.

Below is the list of the public workshops:

Ward 5: Monday, April 18, 5:30 p.m., Sportsplex; Meeting Room A, 1001 Andrews Road.

Ward 3: Wednesday, April 20, 5:30 p.m., Denson Rec Center; Pottery Room, 1102 Denson Drive.

Ward 4: Thursday, April 21, 5:30 p.m., EAMC Education Center; Azalea Room, 2027 Pepperell Parkway.

Ward 1: Monday, April 25, 5:30 p.m., Covington Rec Center; Classroom, 213 Carver Avenue.

Ward 2: Tuesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., Opelika Learning Center; Cafeteria, 214 Jeter Street.